Video: Los Angeles Rapper nascar aloe Shares Sinister New Music Video 'OGRE'

This era of 'HEY ASSHOLE!’ leans towards a rock-based sound that will translate to full-band performances on the upcoming tour.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Blending raw, unrestrained energy with his punk aesthetic and cutting-edge production, LA-based artist nascar aloe is trailblazing a new wave of underground rap that welcomes a brash genre-bending musical approach.  Today he shares the cinematic music video for “OGRE”, a track from his freshly released EP HEY ASSHOLE! out now via Epitaph Records.

Representing some of his most impactful and immediate music to date, “OGRE” bursts with chaotic energy from the start, masterfully diffusing manic adlibs that highlight nascar’s frenzied rapping and combative delivery. The accompanying music video is an ode to the haunted house horror trope, displaying the duality of the artist as he’s depicted as both the demon that haunts the home, as well as the innocent victim trapped inside.

Brash and in-your-face, LA-based nascar aloe is exactly what music needs right now. Featuring a sound that’s of-the-moment and classic all at once, he’s reminiscent of recent rap scions like Jasiah and xxTentacion as well as punk acts past and present like the Melvins and Show Me the Body.

Originally from Lexington, North Carolina, the Cambodian-American rapper and producer was exposed early on to his father’s jazz and R&B-leaning tastes, leading to regular viewings of 106 and Park and an exploration of the expansive sounds of rock, pop, and country via the radio. He began penning rhymes in 2013 as a way of self-expression, and once he got into hardcore/punk music in high school he found a way to incorporate the two worlds in his sound and personal style.

By 2018, he moved to Los Angeles and began cultivating a die-hard fan base by self-releasing music on SoundCloud and taking over LA’s underground live circuit. Spending the last several years building a tight-knit fanbase, he’s cultivating a community that embraces a gleefully caustic and unique perspective on the many lanes ways rap and punk overlap.

Embracing the shock factor in his lyrical delivery and jarring visuals, nascar’s art is informed with a self-aware lens as he acknowledges his own personal duality. “Stylistically, I’m an asshole, but there’s a sharp contrast when you have a conversation with me, too.”

After dropping two EP’s and a full-length, he joined forces with Epitaph Records in 2020 and released his label debut, ‘AMERICAN WASTELAND’ (2022). Now at over 130 Million overall streams to date and a voracious cult following of over 520K+ monthly listeners, nascar aloe is poised to break even bigger over the next year as audiences and listeners the world over continue to discover this singular artist and his brilliantly pissed-off perspective.

This era of 'HEY ASSHOLE!’ leans towards a rock-based sound that will translate to full-band performances on the upcoming tour, while still keeping his self-described  “antisocial prick” outlook front and center.

nascar aloe US Headline Tour - Tickets Available HERE

June 15 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
June 17 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
June 18 - Nashville, TN - The End
June 19 - Greensboro , NC - Hangar 1819
June 20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
June 21 - Orlando, FL - Level 13
June 23 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
June 25 - Dallas, TX - So What?! Fest
June 26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
June 27 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
June 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
July 1 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept Release New Single Photo
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept Release New Single

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept plunges audiences into dreamy, densely layered drum programming and atmosphere, redolent of Seefeel and Boards Of Canada, washed against jungle and oddball ambient landscapes. Each song slows down time and lets audiences experience a lack of structure in an intentional and lucid way. 

2
Zilched Announces New LP Earthly Delights Photo
Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'

Detroit’s eclectic-pop singer-songwriter Zilched (Chloe Drallos) returns with the announcement of her new, highly anticipated sophomore album Earthly Delights. Set for release via Young Heavy Souls, the project is a love letter to life and its innermost complexities, exploring the constant significance of love in all its forms.

3
Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share Coming Home Single Photo
Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share 'Coming Home' Single

Dexys (formerly Dexys Midnight Runners) — who are perhaps best known for their Brit Award-winning commercial smash-hit 'Come On Eileen,' which reached number one in 8 countries and became the best-selling single in the UK and US in 1982 — are finally returning in full swing with their first new record of original material in over a decade.

4
Big Girl Share Forever From Big Girl vs. God Debut Album Photo
Big Girl Share 'Forever' From 'Big Girl vs. God' Debut Album

The Brooklyn-based rock band Big Girl, the project of lead singer and songwriter Kaitlin Pelkey, have shared 'Forever,' taken from their recently announced debut album, Big Girl vs. GOD, produced by Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Dinosaur Jr., Speedy Ortiz).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Neil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris PierceNeil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris Pierce
Maura Weaver Announces Debut Solo AlbumMaura Weaver Announces Debut Solo Album
truTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in JulytruTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July
Carly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next WeekCarly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next Week

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO