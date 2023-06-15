Video: Los Angeles Rapper nascar aloe Shares Sinister New Music Video 'OGRE'

Blending raw, unrestrained energy with his punk aesthetic and cutting-edge production, LA-based artist nascar aloe is trailblazing a new wave of underground rap that welcomes a brash genre-bending musical approach. Today he shares the cinematic music video for “OGRE”, a track from his freshly released EP HEY ASSHOLE! out now via Epitaph Records.

Representing some of his most impactful and immediate music to date, “OGRE” bursts with chaotic energy from the start, masterfully diffusing manic adlibs that highlight nascar’s frenzied rapping and combative delivery. The accompanying music video is an ode to the haunted house horror trope, displaying the duality of the artist as he’s depicted as both the demon that haunts the home, as well as the innocent victim trapped inside.

Brash and in-your-face, LA-based nascar aloe is exactly what music needs right now. Featuring a sound that’s of-the-moment and classic all at once, he’s reminiscent of recent rap scions like Jasiah and xxTentacion as well as punk acts past and present like the Melvins and Show Me the Body.

Originally from Lexington, North Carolina, the Cambodian-American rapper and producer was exposed early on to his father’s jazz and R&B-leaning tastes, leading to regular viewings of 106 and Park and an exploration of the expansive sounds of rock, pop, and country via the radio. He began penning rhymes in 2013 as a way of self-expression, and once he got into hardcore/punk music in high school he found a way to incorporate the two worlds in his sound and personal style.

By 2018, he moved to Los Angeles and began cultivating a die-hard fan base by self-releasing music on SoundCloud and taking over LA’s underground live circuit. Spending the last several years building a tight-knit fanbase, he’s cultivating a community that embraces a gleefully caustic and unique perspective on the many lanes ways rap and punk overlap.

Embracing the shock factor in his lyrical delivery and jarring visuals, nascar’s art is informed with a self-aware lens as he acknowledges his own personal duality. “Stylistically, I’m an asshole, but there’s a sharp contrast when you have a conversation with me, too.”

After dropping two EP’s and a full-length, he joined forces with Epitaph Records in 2020 and released his label debut, ‘AMERICAN WASTELAND’ (2022). Now at over 130 Million overall streams to date and a voracious cult following of over 520K+ monthly listeners, nascar aloe is poised to break even bigger over the next year as audiences and listeners the world over continue to discover this singular artist and his brilliantly pissed-off perspective.

This era of 'HEY ASSHOLE!’ leans towards a rock-based sound that will translate to full-band performances on the upcoming tour, while still keeping his self-described “antisocial prick” outlook front and center.

nascar aloe US Headline Tour - Tickets Available HERE

June 15 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

June 17 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

June 18 - Nashville, TN - The End

June 19 - Greensboro , NC - Hangar 1819

June 20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

June 21 - Orlando, FL - Level 13

June 23 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

June 25 - Dallas, TX - So What?! Fest

June 26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

June 27 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground

June 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

July 1 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720