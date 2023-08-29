Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track 'Cubic Zirconia'

Wrapping up this summer and heading into early fall Kirby and her band will perform at the End of the Road, Electric Picnic and Austin City Limits music festivals.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Following the runaway success and critical acclaim of her debut album ‘Cool Dry Place,’ the witty, playful and intuitive artist Katy Kirby has signed to ANTI- Records and is sharing her first track via the label today, titled “Cubic Zirconia.”

Speaking to the process of writing the track and its deeper meanings, Kirby explains: “I’ve been trying to write this song for nearly four years, but it only came into focus for me when I fell in love with a girl for the first time. It’s an attempt to say something that I don’t think I’m smart enough to articulate outside of the song–something about how much I admire when someone is unembarrassed of being explicit about the cosmetic and aesthetic choices they make for themselves.

Why wouldn’t you love the little tricks of their trade–the way they wear makeup, the clothes and mannerisms that make them feel safest and most themselves– why wouldn’t these little tricks be the most endearing artifacts of their inner essence? If you loved someone, why would you not love those choices? It’s an honor to get that close to someone–close enough to see how they construct the image of themselves with which they move through the world as best they can (as we all do). Why wouldn’t that be enough?

Cubic Zirconia! A lab-grown diamond. A salute to whatever the world looks down on as “artificial”—even a defense of artifice. It seems like naturalness is not only a dangerously vague and subjective concept, but that whenever those concepts get invoked, the invoker is almost invariably being manipulative or even malicious.

Insofar as the line between authentic/fake, natural/unnatural, organic/synthetic artificial/genuine is hopelessly thin. Insofar as it’s a line that shifts constantly and doesn’t seem to be in anyone’s interest except the people who’ve decided that they’re the most qualified to draw that line. What a useless concept. What an extremely suspicious concept to leverage in assessing someone’s worth. What a sanctimonious little scam!”

Raised as an evangelical Christian in a small town outside of Austin, Texas where she sang in church services, Kirby moved to Nashville to attend college and began to expand her musical palette and belief systems. She began releasing music in 2018 and announced ‘Cool Dry Place’ in late 2020. Now living in Brooklyn, Kirby has been spending a lot of her time on the road, touring with Waxahatchee, Andy Shauf, Pinegrove, Julia Jacklin and more.

“ ‘Cool Dry Place’ is remarkable,” said Consequence upon the album’s release. “Katy Kirby has crafted a series of captivating indie rock-pop tracks, all centered around a voice with clarity reminiscent of Sylvan Esso or Haley Heynderickx, but swift and whimsical movements that feel all Kirby’s own.”

Featured in many year-end lists, 'Cool Dry Place’ was included in the best 50 albums of 2021 by Paste and Consequence, one of the best underrated albums of 2021 by Pitchfork and a part of the best music of 2021 by NPR Music. Bob Boilen of NPR also added that Katy is “clearly putting her own twist on pop.”

Wrapping up this summer and heading into early fall Kirby and her band will perform at the End of the Road, Electric Picnic and Austin City Limits music festivals. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

8/31 - 9/3 - Dorset, England @ End of the Road Festival
9/1 - Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
10/8 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/15 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Photo Credit: Emma Montesi



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for 21: The World Tour in Chicago Photo
Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago

AfroSoul artist Nola Ade has set her live performance at Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr's first headline tour, “21: The World Tour,' located at 1807 S Allport St, Chicago, IL 60608 at 7PM. Presented by Afrotrak and Live Nation Urban, this event promises an unforgettable night of soulful tunes and captivating melodies.

2
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit Slow Burn Photo
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'

The album also included the popular singles 'Somewhere Down The Line' and 'Make My Day' with Clint Eastwood which was added to the record for a re-release in February 1984 and used in the hit film 'Sudden Impact' starring Eastwood. Produced by Jim Ed Norman and written by Charlie Black and Tommy Rocco.

3
Reneé Rapps Snow Angel Is One of the Biggest Solo Debut Albums of 2023 Photo
Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Is One of the Biggest Solo Debut Albums of 2023

Broadway alum Reneé Rapp's debut album, 'Snow Angel,' is the biggest female solo debut album for a female artist in 2023. 'Snow Angel' earned the biggest U.S. sales debut for a female pop artist in 2023. With 18k units sold, Rapp's album debuted at #44 this week on Billboards 200 album charts.

4
Zach Bryan Sets The Quittin Time 2024 Tour Dates Photo
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Zach Bryan announces his 2024 North American run, The Quittin Time Tour. The news comes days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan. The shows will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago TomorrowNola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago Tomorrow
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'
SCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD ReleaseSCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD Release
Rare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be AuctionedRare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SHUCKED