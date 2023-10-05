Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'

Karen Harding has released a video for the title track of her debut album Take Me Somewhere out now via Ultra Records.

Co-written with MNEK, ‘Take Me Somewhere’ is a bold empowering track with euphoric synths, breakbeats and deep rolling bass produced by Franklin.

Regarding the single Karen says, “'Take me Somewhere' is so confident. I love how much attitude it has. It’s about finally reaching a point in a relationship where you have had enough of what they have to offer, so you give them one more chance to prove to you that they are good enough for you, otherwise it's done!”

Take Me Somewhere comes nine years after the release of her debut single ‘Say Something’, the triple platinum selling UK Top 10 hit which was also co-written with MNEK and stormed the charts with its infectious house and Karen’s soaring voice. From the inclusion of ‘Say Something’ to new singles such as ‘Wild Wild Water’ or ‘Wrong Places’, Take Me Somewhere showcases the spectrum of Karen Harding’s career to date and is a true labour of love that’s been a decade in the making.

Karen Harding is of the most sought-after voices in dance music and Take Me Somewhere also features a number of her close friends and collaborators. The record launches with the multi-million streamed hit ‘Undo My Heart’ with Digital Farm Animals, while Shift K3Y joins Karen on the huge club anthem ‘Morning’. She also teams up with house music superstar Armand Van Helden on ‘Wings (I Won’t Let You Down)’ - the pair will be performing together at Drumsheds in London next Saturday (October 14th).

Take Me Somewhere proves a totem for her success over the past 10 years as she hurtles towards smashing through a billion career streams this year. The release of her debut album marks a whole new chapter in her astounding story, a true reflection of Karen Harding in 2023 which will see her name cemented throughout dance music and beyond.

Watch the new music video here: