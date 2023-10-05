Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'

Take Me Somewhere comes nine years after the release of her debut single ‘Say Something.'

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Karen Harding has released a video for the title track of her debut album Take Me Somewhere out now via Ultra Records.

Co-written with MNEK, ‘Take Me Somewhere’ is a bold empowering track with euphoric synths, breakbeats and deep rolling bass produced by Franklin.

Regarding the single Karen says, “'Take me Somewhere' is so confident. I love how much attitude it has. It’s about finally reaching a point in a relationship where you have had enough of what they have to offer, so you give them one more chance to prove to you that they are good enough for you, otherwise it's done!”

Take Me Somewhere comes nine years after the release of her debut single ‘Say Something’, the triple platinum selling UK Top 10 hit which was also co-written with MNEK and stormed the charts with its infectious house and Karen’s soaring voice. From the inclusion of ‘Say Something’ to new singles such as ‘Wild Wild Water’ or ‘Wrong Places’, Take Me Somewhere showcases the spectrum of Karen Harding’s career to date and is a true labour of love that’s been a decade in the making.

Karen Harding is of the most sought-after voices in dance music and Take Me Somewhere also features a number of her close friends and collaborators. The record launches with the multi-million streamed hit ‘Undo My Heart’ with Digital Farm Animals, while Shift K3Y joins Karen on the huge club anthem ‘Morning’. She also teams up with house music superstar Armand Van Helden on ‘Wings (I Won’t Let You Down)’ - the pair will be performing together at Drumsheds in London next Saturday (October 14th).

Take Me Somewhere proves a totem for her success over the past 10 years as she hurtles towards smashing through a billion career streams this year. The release of her debut album marks a whole new chapter in her astounding story, a true reflection of Karen Harding in 2023 which will see her name cemented throughout dance music and beyond.

Watch the new music video here:



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maren Morris Is First-Ever Guest on the New York Times Popcast Deluxe Photo
Maren Morris Is First-Ever Guest on the New York Times Popcast Deluxe

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris recently appeared as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe) to discuss her new EP, The Bridge, and her opinions on country music at large—watch the full interview video with critics Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica now!

2
deCasa Announces Solo Return With New Single partOfMe Photo
deCasa Announces Solo Return With New Single 'partOfMe'

Ricky Santiago-Cruz a.k.a deCasa is a Latinx artist from Puerto Rico now based in Austin, TX. His music is best described as Latin-infused Alternative with Hip-Hop undertones. deCasa has opened for acclaimed acts such as Mobley, Dreamgirl, Bright Light Social Hour, and Los Walters.

3
Larkin Poe Share An Acoustic Companion EP Photo
Larkin Poe Share 'An Acoustic Companion EP'

Larkin Poe has been hailed as one of hardest working live acts on the road now, and on the heels of their epic North American tour which featured festival appearances, as well as sold-out dates alongside Blackberry Smoke, Larkin Poe are ready to kick off their biggest EU/UK headline tour to date.

4
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC Photo
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC

Jordan Armstrong will be performing at City Winery NYC. Come out to celebrate the best female singer-songwriters and enjoy Jordan's unique sound. Check out her most recent track 'Convenience Store' to get a sense of her music. Don't miss this opportunity to see Jordan Armstrong live!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'
Video: Jungle Performs 'Back On 74' on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'Video: Jungle Performs 'Back On 74' on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
KENNEDY Narrated by Peter Coyote & Featuring New Interviews with Conan O'Brien, Kennedy Family Members Coming to HISTORY ChannelKENNEDY Narrated by Peter Coyote & Featuring New Interviews with Conan O'Brien, Kennedy Family Members Coming to HISTORY Channel
Video: Watch the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 10 Trailer With Phaedra ParksVideo: Watch the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 10 Trailer With Phaedra Parks

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT