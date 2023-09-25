Video: Jordan Adetunji Unveils Official Video for 'Can't Lose'

Next month, Jordan will take to the live stage in his hometown of Belfast for a headline show with BBC Introducing Live.

Sep. 25, 2023

Genre-fluid Belfast artist Jordan Adetunji has shared the official video for his latest single ‘Can’t Lose’. 

Directed by NWSPK Studio, the eye-catching visuals draw on the track’s themes of attachment with expressive dance moves, longing gazes and sensual colour palettes from deep reds to cool blues.

Speaking about the release, Jordan says: “This song is about the attachment towards someone and being determined not to lose them even though the universe doesn’t want us to be together.”

Next month, Jordan will take to the live stage in his hometown of Belfast for a headline show with BBC Introducing Live, the same day he unveils his debut mixtape ‘ROCK ‘N’ RAVE’ on Friday 13th October. Later in the month, he will perform in London at his much anticipated headline show at The Social on Tuesday 24th October. Tickets Click Here

Speaking about his upcoming mixtape release, Jordan says: “Rock 'n' rave is a new sound to me and explains this tape for what it is. It’s a display of emotions and feelings. It's about overcoming struggle and hardship and I feel like I show the rawest display of emotion on this tape as well as happiness. It’s a show of all emotions.

Belfast based artist Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking tracks including the hyperpop/jersey club infused ‘You & I’, ‘WOKEUP!’, ‘INVOLVED’, ‘Things You Do’ and ‘Go’, which was selected by BBC Radio 1 as their Introducing Track of the Week, the genre bending artist has rapidly been making a name for himself with sonic references ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk, jersey club, and hyperpop.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Rolling Stone UK, Dazed, Clash, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit,  i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Division and Bring Me The Horizon. His innovative take on music has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year.

Jordan Adetunji continues his momentum as one of the most exciting artists to watch this year and into 2024. The video for ‘Can’t Lose’ is out now!

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

13th October - BBC Introducing Live, Belfast 

24th October - The Social, London 




