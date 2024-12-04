Video: Hollow Coves Premiere 'On The Way' Live from Zion Canyon Mesa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie-folk duo Hollow Coves have unveiled a special live performance of “On The Way,” a song from their latest album Nothing To Lose, recorded and performed at Zion Canyon Mesa, adjacent to Zion National Park in Utah.

Produced in collaboration with the National Park Foundation – the charity arm of the National Park Service – the performance aims to raise awareness and funding for the organization in charge of preserving our natural world. Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson of Hollow Coves ask that you take a moment to show your appreciation and help protect the beautiful wonders of Mother Nature. Click the Donate button directly on the video link HERE or visit HERE for more.

Hollow Coves explains: “This last tour, we had the pleasure of collaborating with the National Park Foundation to raise awareness and funds in support of America's National Parks. While visiting Zion, we were fortunate enough to work with the Zion Forever Project, and Zion Canyon Mesa to record live versions of a few of our songs in a beautiful setting.

We’d like to express our deepest gratitude to the National Park Foundation, National Park Service, Zion National Park's philanthropic partner Zion Forever Project, and our on-location host Zion Canyon Mesa for making this video shoot a reality!”

“On The Way” follows “Coastline” and “Letting Go” as part of the special performance series recorded during their 2024 US tour this past summer. As proud supporters, Hollow Coves donated $1 per ticket sold from the tour to help preserve the natural lands they hold so dearly.

About Hollow Coves:

Nothing To Lose marks Hollow Coves’ first full-length album since emerging as a true post-pandemic soundtrack for their fans’ special life moments - births, weddings, trips of a lifetime. Developing a grassroots following across social platforms, Hollow Coves’ music has been used in over one million TikTok videos, charted in the Top 20 for Most Used on Instagram Reels, and garnered over 200 million views on YouTube. As a result, the band has been streamed over one billion times across all platforms and grown a dedicated global audience which has translated to their touring across continents. Hollow Coves will play some of their biggest rooms ever all across Europe, North America, and Australia/New Zealand in 2024- including venues of 1,000+ in many cities across the US and Canada this June.

Behind gripping vocal harmonies and indelible acoustic riffs, Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson return with a blissful celebration of getting lost as a means to "find your feet on the way." While calling back to themes from their "stunning" (Billboard) breakout EP 'Wanderlust' and its fan-favorite single "Coastline" (with over 200 million Spotify streams to date), there's a palpable sense of fresh perspective and hard-earned maturity that accompanies all the miles traveled. Inspired by the ocean breezes, the breathtaking national parks of the American West, and their cross-continental journeys - Nothing To Lose is a full-hearted ode to the importance of adventure amidst the 'hurry' of the modern world.

Photo Credit: Leniflashes

Comments