Video: Hardy Releases 'Truck Bed' Music Video

Ascending now as “Nashville's nü-metal king” (Los Angeles Times), untamable Big Loud force HARDY is back with a hungover official music video for souped-up new single “TRUCK BED,” out now.

Conceptualized by HARDY, shot in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and directed by Justin Clough, the clip opens with a rooster crow and zooms in on HARDY in the bed of his truck, asleep on an empty bag of corn in last night's clothes.

A quick rewind starts to paint the full picture: the genre-bending entertainer and a few hundred friends – including actor King Bach, former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, HARDY's touring band (Harry Miree, Justin Loose, Rhett Smith), and professional golfer John Daly – tearing it up in a late night, front yard, buck wild rager.

“We just wanted it to be a good time…and it was,” HARDY says with a laugh.

Crossing 3 billion career global on-demand streams, HARDY's critically acclaimed sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, continues to resonate six months after release, producing “some of the most intriguing music to emerge from Nashville in years” (SPIN).

Profiled in HITS Magazine's 2023 Nashville Issue, the outlet praises his split-personality album as “fascinating,” blending “crowd-pleasing country gems and full-on rock/metal.” Loudwire sums it up simply: “HARDY never seems content in one genre — and that's a good thing; he's more interested in telling his stories and playing music he cares about than following any industry rules.”

Tonight, HARDY's debut on the Nissan Stadium main stage at the 50th Annual CMA Fest will air during “CMA Fest” on ABC at 8/7 CT, featuring performances of “TRUCK BED” and platinum, award-winning Lainey Wilson collaboration “wait in the truck.”

ABOUT HARDY

Big Loud Records' heavy-hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging a new chapter, HARDY soared to new heights with the release of the mockingbird & THE CROW, his critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album, adding to over 3 billion career streams. The dichotomous, 17-track effort debuted top five all genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and kinged seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales. The pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone). A 5X ACM award winner, HARDY is a three-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 13 #1 singles including his own double platinum #1 single “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, chart-topping, platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, “Beers On Me,” and game-changing platinum duet “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson. He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and flies nationwide on his sold-out, 19-date headline arena tour, the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, this fall.