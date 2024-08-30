Video: Halle Bailey Shares New Single 'Because I Love You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar singer/actress/versatile powerhouse Halle (Bailey) delivers a sublime new sound with latest single release ‘Because I Love You'. Co-penned by the British phenom Raye, ‘Because I Love You' introduces a new side of Halle—mature, confident, and ten toes down for her paramour, while also playfully reminding him of her own worth— “you ain't used to girls that can do it high fashion, you f***** with a ten, amen.”



As Halle reflects, “‘Because I Love You' is a song for anyone who has ever been deeply in love. It's an anthem that tells the story of all of the beautiful passion and euphoria you can feel with that person.” She then touches on the song's accompanying visual. “The video dives deeper into how vulnerable it makes you feel. I hope people enjoy listening and thinking of the person they love the most.”



Surely to pleasantly surprise fans, ‘Because I Love You' hallmarks a new era of Halle's womanhood. To put it plainly, Halle is officially grown and enjoying this age of epic maturation. Her meteoric rise over the past few years has also been filled with life changing moments like the birth of her son Halo. In April, Halle previewed ‘Because I Love You' on Instagram Live alongside a few other new songs. Following that with a live poll on Twitter asking fans which song they wanted next, fans resolutely demanded ‘Because I Love You'. The song was produced by Grammy nominated producer DemJointz who has worked with artists including Rihanna, Kanye West, Janet Jackson, and more.

The song arrives with an official video produced by Lottie Abrahams and directed by Allie Avital. The cinematic official video, features stunning visuals, Halle is once again showcasing her acting chops, impressively playing multiple roles—both as the innocent and devoted girlfriend to her love interest and the sultry temptress threatening to pull them apart.



In advance of a new full project, Halle released ‘In Your Hands' last March. To date, the song has over 16 million worldwide streams and 6.6M video views. She released her solo debut single ‘Angel' last August. The song has 59 million worldwide streams, 22 million video views, and was nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song. ‘Angel' made its global premiere on BET Soul, BET Her, MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboard. Along with the release of ‘Angel', Halle created the Angel Scholarship where she picked 4 black women in performing arts to award $10,000 dollars to each. Halle personally surprised each winner of the scholarship and announced to them that they had been selected.



Most recently, she was featured on the song ‘Want Me' from her sister's Chlöe's sophomore project ‘Trouble In Paradise'.

About Halle Bailey

Halle shines as a six-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter, show-stopping performer, and dynamic actress across film and television. She initially captivated audiences as one-half of the acclaimed R&B duo Chloe x Halle alongside her sister Chloe Bailey. The pair delivered two fan favorite full-length albums, including The Kids Are Alright [2018] and Ungodly Hour [2020]. The latter bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and Top 3 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart in addition to yielding the platinum single “Do It.” Along the way, they notably gathered five GRAMMY Award nominations, including “Best New Artist.”

Beyond magazine covers and television performances, they ignited the stage during the On The Run II Tour co-headlined by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Simultaneously, Halle landed a recurring role on the hit Grown-Ish as Skylar “Sky” Forster before breathing new life into Disney's 2023 live-action blockbuster reimagining of The Little Mermaid as Ariel. She also played the iconic role of young Nettie Harris in the remake of The Color Purple. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones, it opened in theaters everywhere this past fall.

Her latest project, the film “The Line” will debut in select theatres this October. The film stars Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Halle Bailey, Austin Abrams, Angus Cloud, Bo Mitchell, Cheri Oteri, Scoot McNairy, Denise Richards, and John Malkovich. Along with Halle, the film stars Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Austin Abrams, Angus Cloud, Bo Mitchell, Cheri Oteri, Scoot McNairy, Denise Richards, and John Malkovich. “The Line” is directed by Ethan Berger, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Alex Russek.

