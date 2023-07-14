Video: Goo Goo Dolls & Marc Roberge Of O.A.R. Perform Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down' on GMA

The appearance arrives just ahead of both bands hitting the road on The Big Night Out Tour, which kicks off July 24th in Clearwater, FL.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge took to the stage on Good Morning America on ABC for a live performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”.

Having teamed up to record a soaring cover version of the song earlier this spring, the appearance arrives just ahead of both bands hitting the road on The Big Night Out Tour, which kicks off July 24th in Clearwater, FL.

Goo Goo Dolls also delivered a second performance on GMA3, making the live television debut of their brand new single “Run All Night,” an uplifting ballad about escaping from your circumstances and finding hope in the unknown, 

In tandem with the live performances, Goo Goo Dolls have also announced a special edition vinyl of the Dizzy Up The Girl that will arrive on September 15th, 2023.  Limited-run and pressed on metallic silver ice vinyl, the release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the iconic album that was first released on September 22, 1998 via Warner Bros. Records.

Dizzy Up The Girl is a record that catapulted the band into mainstream success and was cemented as one of the most indelible alt-rock records in recent memory. Featuring songs such as “Iris” (3 GRAMMY nominations, Certified Septuple Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify Streams), “Slide” (Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify Streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify Streams), the album has sold over 6 million copies worldwide, had five top 10 singles and has since gone went 5x platinum in the US. Pre-order the 25th Anniversary Edition of Dizzy Up The Girl now HERE.

The Big Night Out Tour, traveling from coast to coast throughout the summer, features O.A.R. as the special guests throughout the entire first leg, with Fitz and the Tantrums supporting on the second leg this September. The sprawling North American run will see Goo Goo Dolls delivering career-encompassing sets that feature “Run All Night” and “I Won’t Back Down”, as well as songs from their recent album Chaos in Bloom and other hits from their complete discography including the record-smashing hit “Iris.”

The band will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

GOO GOO DOLLS - THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR

Jul 24 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park *

Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater * 

Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre * 

Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater * 

Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park * 

Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * 

Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre * 

Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion * 

Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater * 

Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion * 

Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC * 

Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest * 

Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata * 

Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center * 

Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater * 

Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY -  St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *

Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion *

Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater * 

Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater *

Sep 02 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater * 

Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre * 

Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater 

Sep 12 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater #

Sep 14 - Idaho Falls, ID - Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #

Sep 15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Sep 16 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center #

Sep 18 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater #

Sep 20 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

Sep 22 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater #

Sep 23 - Omaha, NE - The Astro #

Sep 24 - Decatur, IL - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #

Sep 26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 27 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

Sep 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

* With O.A.R.

# With Fitz and The Tantrums 



