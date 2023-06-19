Video: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' Video

L.A. indie musician and touring bassist for Claud, Goblynne (they/them) has released the video for “Where This Goes,” the latest single from the forthcoming album Hot!:( due this Friday, June 23rd.

Premiering last week, Ghettoblaster Magazine said, “splicing in some homemade videos while growing up, Goblynne highlights a free flowing dance number that’s invokes heavy emotion.”

“‘Where This Goes’ closes out the record in blissful style, offering a soaring art pop ballad complete with slow-burn verses and a show-stopping chorus… the lyrics trace a fittingly heartfelt love story, pulling expressive dramatics out of mundane human moments, like two partners picking out shelving together.” - Under The Radar

“There’s nothing scary about Goblynne, unless you’re horrified by extravagant, emotional pop ballads.” – BuzzBands LA

In 2021, Molly Kirschenbaum won the Hollywood Encore Producers’ Award for their one-person show Hot! : (. But things were just heating up for Kirschenbaum, aka Goblynne, who is set to release their first solo album, also titled Hot! : ( on June 23, 2023. Using songs from their performance, this record explores the tenacity of performative femininity, even for those who reject it.

“As a nonbinary person, I have often felt like femininity was something I either chose to engage with or was forced to engage with,” Kirschenbaum says. “I ended up creating this character in my head that this project was about, this person who embodies all the aspects of Western American beauty, blonde, blue-eyed, but a little tortured, a little haunted, and decided to try to free them from their body with this album.”

For Kirschenbaum, that meant turning their multi-instrumental, vocal, and sound mixing skills into art pop so shiny it doubles as a mirror. Kirschenbaum, alongside co-producer Adam Rochelle, crafted a smart pop landscape a la Caroline Polachek.

Goblynne self- releases Hot! : ( on June 23, 2023. The single, “Where This Goes,” is out now!

Photo Credit: Jon Del Real