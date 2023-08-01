Video: Go Behind Tyler Childers' 'In Your Love' Music Video

“The Making of ‘In Your Love,’” a special behind the scenes look at the official music video for Tyler Childers’ breakthrough new single, “In Your Love,” is debuting today at Rolling Stone along with an interview with the video’s writer and creative director, Silas House, and stars, Colton Haynes and James Scully.

Since debuting as YouTube’s #1 trending music video this past Thursday, “In Your Love” has garnered over 3 million video views and 5 million on demand streams along with widespread critical attention from outlets such as NPR Music, Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Consequence, The Advocate, OUT, LGBTQ Nation, People, American Songwriter and Rolling Stone, who praises, “the music video of compassion and caring we need right now.”

Additionally, USA Today calls the video “a much-needed portrait of inclusivity,” while Paste declares, “Childers is the most essential mainstream country musician working right now.”

“In Your Love” is the lead single from Childers’ anticipated new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which will be released September 8 on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records (pre-order/pre-save).

Of the album, Childers shares, “This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps—James Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle)—are currently in the midst of a 30-date sold-out nationwide tour. Upcoming stops include two nights at Radio City Music Hall, Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion, DC’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, two nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as two newly announced New Year’s Eve shows at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the Rupp Arena shows will be available through a registration process hosted by Ticketmaster. Randomly selected fans who registered will receive an access code for the pre-sale, which starts tomorrow, August 2 at 10:00am ET. General on-sale will follow Thursday, August 3 at 10:00am ET. Full details can be found here.

The new album follows last year’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which featured eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives—Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise. Released to widespread acclaim, Esquire praised, “Who’s doing it better than Childers in roots music these days? No one,” while the Associated Press declared, “fearless exuberance…one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” and NPR Music asserted, “eight songs so good he had to record them thrice.”

Before Hounds, Childers released 2020’s Grammy-nominated surprise album, Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an “explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity.” His two previous releases, 2019’s #1 Country Squire as well 2017’s RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim.

In the years since his debut, Childers has earned two Grammy nominations and has been featured on “CBS This Morning,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale August 3 at 10:00am local time

August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point† (SOLD OUT)

August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met† (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Bethel, NY—Catbird Music Festival

September 21-23—Lewisburg, WV—Healing Appalachia

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre§ (SOLD OUT)

December 30—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena**

December 31—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena**

*with special guest Elle King

†with special guest Margo Price

‡with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

#with special guest S.G. Goodman

+with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

^with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

§with special guests Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys

**with special guest Shovels & Rope

photo credit: Emma Delevante