Video: GEORGIA GETS BY Releases Video for New Single 'Oh Lana'

GEORGIA GETS BY Releases Video for New Single 'Oh Lana'

Georgia Gets By, the solo project of BROODS’ Georgia Nott, shares “Oh Lana,” the new single from her upcoming debut EP, Fish Bird Baby Boy, exemplifying the breadth of Georgia’s songwriting and showcasing a softer side of the EP. Fish Bird Baby Boy, due October 6th on Luminelle Recordings, features Georgia’s most personal work to date. 

Though the EP boasts lyrics that can be read as anthemic and relatable, as evidenced by previous singles “Easier To Run” and “Happiness is an 8 Ball,” the songs on the EP are all grounded in Nott’s lived experience.

“Oh Lana” is about the first crush Nott ever had on a girl, back in Catholic school. “Would it be so bad to love you?” she sings longingly over spare percussion and a thick bassline. Those lyrics reflect the fear she carried with her into adulthood that being queer was shameful, a dogmatic belief she internalized as a kid.

“‘Oh Lana’ is about my first queer crush. I was probably about eleven and I got into a fight with another kid to defend her honor,” Georgia explains. “I wasn’t sure how to fully express that back then, so this song has, in a way, been my love letter to that little gay version of me.”

Having amassed millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, BROODS has toured internationally as headliners and opened for pop titans like Taylor Swift, HAIM, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, and more. While BROODS remains an important feature of Nott’s life, she’s been quietly working on a solo project under the moniker Georgia Gets By for years, and is now ready to share it with the world. Shimmering guitar-driven anthems sit alongside pensive folk songs.

“I’m always making music to combat, you know, life,” she says. “As I was writing these songs, I was opening old wounds.” At the time, she found herself living what she describes as “a nomadic life,” moving between Los Angeles, New York, New Zealand, and beyond as she worked out the songs that would define Georgia Gets By. 

Nott worked with composer/producer Noah Beresin (Christine & the Queens, Blood Orange, Santigold) on Fish Bird Baby Boy, in addition to enlisting friends she’d made throughout her long professional career like Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, Fitz and the Tantrums) and Seth Paris, and more, to contribute to the EP’s production.

“The people you meet in the studio and on tour who you really connect with, you hold on to one another,” she says. Those long-standing relationships helped her enact her vision, one inspired by artists with uncanny melodic sensibilities, like Adrienne Lenker and Cocteau Twins. Nott shares this quality; the guitar-driven “Easier to Run” has a chorus so explosive it belies any struggle reflected in the lyrics.

“Maybe we can find forgiveness/ Maybe we can learn to heal/ But it’s easier to run,” she sings, a layered vocal harmony giving those lines a sense of universality as if the listener is singing along with her. 

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg



