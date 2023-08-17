Video: FROM ASHES TO NEW Unveil Music Video for 'Monster In Me'

Their new concept album, BLACKOUT, will be released July 2.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

21st-century rock vanguards FROM ASHES TO NEW have been making a splash in the rock and nu-metal scene with their new concept album BLACKOUT, released July 28 via BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

Set as a prequel to their 2016 debut album DAY ONE, BLACKOUT mirrors the state the world was in amidst the global pandemic during which it was written of unrest and angst with a pre-apocalyptic mindset. Its 12 tracks encapsulate FROM ASHES TO NEW’s explosive blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic and alternative music.

Produced by vocalist Matt Brandyberry, alongside longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak¸ BLACKOUT featured FROM ASHES TO NEW’s fifth-ever Top 10-charting rock radio single, “Hate Me Too,” (#8) and their current radio single “Nightmare” is steadily rising on the Active Rock charts.

Today, August 11, FROM ASHES TO NEW reveal a new music video for the recently shared album track “Monster In Me,” which New Noise Magazine described as” show(ing) a new side of the band that puts a fresh spin on the sound that broke them onto the scene--one that is emotive, angsty, and relatable to those who come from all walks of life.”

Watch the “Monster In Me” music video directed by Jensen Noen (Falling In Reverse, Bring Me The Horizon) streaming below or directly via YouTube.

FROM ASHES TO NEW are currently on the last stretch of their current tour across the U.S. with rock staples In This Moment and Motionless In White along with For A King.

Earlier this year, FROM ASHES TO NEW was featured at several of the top rock festivals including Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration Festival and Welcome To Rockville, in addition to appearing on tours with Shinedown, Three Days Grace and Bullet For My Valentine. See remaining dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.fromashestonew.com/tour.

FROM ASHES TO NEW Tour Dates:

8/18  Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &

8/19  Albany, NY - MVP Arena &

& with In This Moment, Motionless In White & Fit For A King

 Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer




