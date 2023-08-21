Video: FEARING Releases Music Video for 'Destroyer'

Their sophomore album will be released on September 29.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

FEARING is a post-punk band based in California. The group was created by James Rogers and Brian Vega, two producers who came to be friends years before. After spending the next decade touring in various bands, the two reconnected while living in Oakland, California over their shared interest in darkwave and electronic music. 

Now, FEARING follow their 2020 debut LP Shadow with their sophomore LP Destroyer (out September 29th), sees the trio (which includes Joey Camello on guitar) fostering their sound by continuing to migrate towards the sonic realms that capture the fine equilibrium allying the somber, austere, the vigorous, and vibrant.  

A striking singular vision of abyssal maritime desolation, Destroyer showcases a more energetic side of the band with a stripped down three-piece lineup and a more minimal sound. The album pushes and pulls the boundaries between dark and pop music with a much more urgent feel than their previous releases.

The album races through dynamics and melodies in a way that feels contrasting to the groups more familiar shoegaze repetition, there are other tracks— like "Destroyer," which premieres today— that reignite the subtle darkwave influence found in some of FEARING's earlier work.  

Since their debut EP A Life Of None (2017), followed by their widely celebrated Black Sand EP (2018), FEARING have been procuring a constant flow of commendable releases.  Through vigorous touring and live endeavors (having toured alongside the likes of Gatecreeper, She Wants Revenge, Soft Kill, Choir Boy, Narrow Head, and Death Bells, along with playing notable festivals as Substance, Home Sick, and Out From The Shadows), and since the release of Shadow, FEARING have cemented themselves at the apex of today's post-punk and darkwave movements.

Having started FEARING as a 4 piece guitar band with full acoustic drums, to now touring and recording as a 3 electronic hybrid , the group has showcased a potential to grow and change in a way that keeps their fans interested, and their live performances unique.  FEARING can be seen live later this year sharing the stage with Portrayal of Guilt (this August + September— dates can be found below) and more in support of Destroyer (pre-order the album ahead of its September 29 release date on Profound Lore).

FEARING, on tour (w/ Portrayal Of Guilt, GAG):

August 23  Spokane, WA @ District Bar
August 24  Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
August 26  Denver, CO @ D3 Arts
August 27  Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
August 28  St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
August 30  Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
August 31  St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
September 1  Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

Photo credit: Miwah Lee.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
aldrch Drops New Track COMEDOWN Featuring Stevie Bill Photo
aldrch Drops New Track 'COMEDOWN' Featuring Stevie Bill

Between aldrch’s electric production and Stevie Bill’s magnetic vocals, 'COMEDOWN” conjures the insatiable energy that defines the youthful downtown NYC music scene.  It offers a high of its own for the listener to come down from, building with a catchy bassline, a driving drumbeat, and a dose of intoxicated confidence.  

2
Sofi Vonn Releases New Single Losing Control Photo
Sofi Vonn Releases New Single 'Losing Control'

All of which follows Sofi’s 2022 single “Famous” that was featured on McDonalds UK’s TikTok, all of which follows the success of her remix EP for “Famous,” which peaked at #6 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart, and featured remixes from producers Jochen Simms (Amanda Lepore, Carmen Electra) and Until Dawn (Ava Max).

3
John McCutcheon & Tom Paxton to Release Joint Album Together Photo
John McCutcheon & Tom Paxton to Release Joint Album 'Together'

Songs about history, the news, baseball, cowboys, America, love, the remembered, the forgotten. Gathering John’s familiar crew of supporting musicians (fiddle wizard Stuart Duncan, keyboardist Jon Carroll, bass player JT Brown, as well as special guest, Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy), the arrangements are compelling.

4
Komorebi Releases New Single Watch Out Photo
Komorebi Releases New Single 'Watch Out'

“Watch Out” is the second release from the upcoming album name “The Fall.” “Watch Out” follows the debut single, “I Grew Up.' Her sound and captivating songwriting easily puts her in the echelons of acclaimed artists like Bjork, Imogen Heap, GORILLAZ, Massive Attack, Radiohead, and even Grimes.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
CHICAGO