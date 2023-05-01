Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Enhypen Unveil Concept Trailer for 4th Mini Album Dark Blood

The album will be released on May 22.

May. 01, 2023  

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN unveiled today a cinematic concept trailer for their upcoming 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD.

Released on the band's official social media channels, the action-packed concept trailer acts to visually unravel the story of DARK BLOOD while incorporating ENHYPEN's very own fantasy.

Recognized by his unique cinematic techniques and detail-oriented style, Yu Kwang Goeng, one of South Korea's leading directors in the commercial film space, directed the concept trailer that captures not only the fantasy-like story of DARK BLOOD, but also the irresistible aura of the seven members who take part in fierce action scenes to present an exciting and immersive visual experience for viewers.

ENHYPEN have pioneered their way as artists, incorporating their original narrative to masterfully craft one-of-a-kind concepts with each album release. With a concept trailer reminiscent of a fantasy movie, anticipation rises for what story the powerhouse of K-pop will tell with DARK BLOOD.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two "Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour 'MANIFESTO', headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.



