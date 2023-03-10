Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Elton John 'Honky Cat (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)' Video Unveiled

Available to pre-order now on 2CD, 2LP and limited edition gold vinyl LP, the album is released on 24th March.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Video: Elton John 'Honky Cat (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)' Video Unveiled

UMR / EMI today unveils rare footage of Elton John's performance of 'Honky Cat' Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972. Elton's second concert at the iconic venue was an opportunity for him and his band to perform their newly-recorded album Honky Château in its entirety for the very first time.

Honky Cat (Live from the Royal Festival Hall, 1972) is taken from the 50th anniversary edition of Honky Château. Available to pre-order now on 2CD, 2LP and limited edition gold vinyl LP, the album is released on 24th March. Pre-order here.

Peaking at #8 in the US Billboard charts upon its release as a single in 1972, 'Honky Cat' established itself as a favourite in Elton's legendary live sets in subsequent years. The recording of 'Honky Cat (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)' gives fans a fantastic insight into the song's very first live outing at the fabled February concert, which took place a full three months before Honky Chateau's May release.

The concert saw Elton and his band - newly returned to the UK after recording the album in January at the now-legendary Château d'Hérouville - play the recently completed but unreleased album almost in its entirety to an awestruck audience.

The live recording is striking in its freshness and its ability to nearly replicate the studio arrangement on stage. The line-up of Davey Johnstone (guitar), Dee Murray (bass) and Nigel Olsson (drums) immediately established itself as the core of the "classic" Elton band, solidifying Elton's studio and stage presence through his most prolific period.

Originally released in May 1972, Honky Château was Elton's step into global superstardom, spawning classics such as the aforementioned 'Rocket Man', 'Honky Cat' and 'Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters'. His 5th studio album ushered in a to-this-day unparalleled hot streak of classic albums, and was the first time he recorded at the now legendary Château d'Hérouville, a residential recording studio situated 25 miles north-west of Paris.

It was here where he and Bernie Taupin were to write - and the band subsequently record - some of the biggest global hits of his career. Elton, Bernie and the band - performing together on record for the first time - decamped to the Château for week's pre-production on Honky Château in January 1972. Bernie brought his typewriter; the band set up in the dining room. Bernie would write lyrics at night and leave them on Elton's piano for him to work on in the morning.

As Elton recalls of their notoriously prolific output at the time, "The first morning we were there, I had three (songs) done by the time the band drifted downstairs looking for something to eat: 'Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters', 'Amy' and 'Rocket Man'." The remainder of the album would follow suit; 'Susie (Dramas)', 'Hercules', 'Salvation', 'Honky Cat', 'Slave', 'I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself' and 'Mellow'.

A pivotal album in Elton's ascent to superstardom, the album's sepia tinged cover belies the effortless grooves within of a band who had truly found their feet as a unit. By mid 1972 their live recordings now matched their hallowed live shows, and they effortlessly channelled a soulful sound that effortlessly drew together the deep south of America via Pinner and the Parisian suburbs.

Honky Château became the first of six consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No 1 albums. Still a shining jewel in Elton's back catalogue, it was the album that announced his arrival on the world stage and solidified his reputation in the US. Its impact and legacy endures to this day, and it will forever be remembered as the album where the Rocket Man truly took flight.

Watch the new performance vidoe here:




Gwamz Releases New Single Last Night Photo
Gwamz Releases New Single 'Last Night'
At the end of 2022, Gwamz dropped a snippet of his new track 'Last Night' on TikTok, which quickly went viral and now has over 1.3M plays. Heavily influenced by his African heritage and artists such as Knucks, H.E.R, Burna Boy, and Kojo Funds, the rising star has already garnered key tastemaker support from GRM, SBTV and Link Up TV.
Clayton Mullen Releases New Single Sell This Truck Photo
Clayton Mullen Releases New Single 'Sell This Truck'
Clayton Mullen is looking to “Sell This Truck,” with his newest release. Written by Jordan Walker and CMA Award winning songwriter Jacob Davis (“Buy Dirt”), “Sell This Truck” comes on the heels of the success of Clayton's previous releases “You Me + Country Song,” “Whiskey on It” and “South of Forever.”  
Devon Cole Shares New Single Call U After Rehab Photo
Devon Cole Shares New Single 'Call U After Rehab'
Toronto-based alt-pop singer and songwriter Devon Cole is back with her new single, “Call U After Rehab.' Following her hit singles like “W.I.T.C.H.” and “Hey Cowboy,” “Call U After Rehab” exemplifies Devon’s softer side. “’Call U After Rehab’ is my most vulnerable release yet,” says Devon.
Sam Hunt Releases New Song Outskirts With Summer Tour On Sale Now Photo
Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Outskirts' With Summer Tour On Sale Now
Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song “Outskirts.' In the new track, written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, and Jerry Flowers, the Georgia-native pines over a could-have-been life with a could-have-been wife as the loneliness is amplified by sorrowful guitar.

From This Author - Michael Major


Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
March 9, 2023

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song TomorrowThe Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
March 9, 2023

The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music GroupComposer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
March 9, 2023

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
March 9, 2023

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New SingleLatin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
March 9, 2023

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
share