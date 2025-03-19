Video: Daniel Torres and Amanda Clement Lead Regina Sayles’s 'One Big Lie' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising indie singer-songwriter Regina Sayles has teamed up with Broadway’s own Daniel Torres and Amanda Clement for the release of her highly anticipated music video for “One Big Lie”. The powerful video premiered in celebration of International Women’s Day and features Torres and Clement, who are both fresh off their roles in the Broadway musical Tammy Faye.

“One Big Lie” captures the emotional conflict of a woman torn between living as her authentic self and navigating the pressures of a patriarchal society. Sayles said, "I couldn’t have asked for two better Broadway actors than Daniel Torres and Amanda Clement to bring this story to life. Their electric chemistry and stage presence are unmatched, and they have elevated the message of this song in ways I couldn’t have imagined."

Filmed at the historic Civic Theater of Allentown, founded in 1927, the video was directed by Becca Ackner and filmed/edited by Tyce Hoskins of Austin Hein Productions.

The video’s narrative centers on the internal conflict of a woman whose lover cannot accept her true self, leaving her to navigate the roles society wants her to play. Sayles’ voice urgently begs her former lover to understand that the life they shared is, “One Big Lie.”

"This song started out as a story that needed to be told. I have to believe that the universe was conspiring to help me bring this story to life in a place that taught me how to tell stories - a theatre. Going with my mom to "Hello, Dolly!" rehearsal at the Ritz Players Community Theatre in Tiffin, Ohio started my love of theatre at five years old. Despite focusing on songwriting and performing now, theatre has always been at the core of my artist journey. In addition to the space itself, I was lucky enough to work with Daniel Torres and Amanda Clement. As professional Broadway actors, their investment in this story is absolutely why I am so thrilled with the final product. Behind the scenes, Becca Ackner's direction and Tyce Hoskins camera and editing work was the total package, it was a true dream team," said Sayles.

Torres states about the production: “It was a thrill to be part of this video! I have been a Regina Sayles fan for many years as she is a celebrated staple in Pennsylvania where I make my home. Her incredible instrument, distinctive song writing style, and out and proud nature of her music make her a leading voice in the queer music community. I'm honored to be part of introducing her to an even wider audience. In times like these, voices are being stifled and acceptance and support can no longer be taken for granted, it can be scary to be so public with your truth. We absolutely need more artists like Regina Sayles who are brave enough to make their voices heard, even louder and prouder than before.”

With its gritty, rootsy sound, One Big Lie was produced at 25th Street Recording in Oakland, CA, with Julie Wolf (Ani DiFranco, Indigo Girls) at the helm. “Working with Julie, a queer producer, was both special and crucial for me,” says Sayles. “Her artistry and our connection made this song come to life in a way that feels authentic and true.”

About Regina Sayles

Originally from Ohio and now based in East Stroudsburg, PA, Regina Sayles is a gifted singer-songwriter and performer who plays over 100 live shows annually. She has shared the stage with celebrated artists like Tret Fure and Ani DiFranco, and has released two solo EPs It’s Home and The Ann Street Session.

Sayles’s music is very much rooted in her advocacy for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community, and she continues to inspire others with her powerful voice and storytelling.

