Video: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & Bia

His new project, "Maybe It's Me...," will be released on July 14.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

DDG has released the music video for "I'm Geekin" featuring NLE Choppa and Bia. His new project, "Maybe It's Me...," will be released on July 14.

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business.  

Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur. Since 2016, he has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture, adorning top publications, picking up plaques, and eclipsing 1 billion streams. After a series of independent singles, he initially graduated from buzzing force to rap star on his 2019 debut, Valedictorian, which boasted the gold-certified banger “ARGUMENTS.”

However, he reached the stratosphere in 2020 with the inescapable “Moonwalking in Calabasas (Remix)” [feat. Blueface]. It marked his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from YoungBoy NBA and Queen Naija to Coi Leray, Masked Wolf, G-Eazy, and G Herbo.

Following his 2021 project Die 4 Respect with OG Parker, fans overwhelmingly voted him on to XXL’s prestigious “Freshman Class” cover, and he landed on the covers of KAZI Magazine, PREME, and UPROXX.

In 2022, DDG blasted off to another level altogether with his album It’s Not Me It’s You, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Gunna, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Polo G, and NLE Choppa, and closed out the year by being named to Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30” list for 2023. As he readies his newest project for this summer, DDG continues to prove that he is one of the most exciting rising stars in hip hop and cultural at large. 



