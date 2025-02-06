Video: Clairo Unveils 'Terrapin' Music Video Starring 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie pop luminary Clairo has unveiled a dreamy new music video for her song “Terrapin” directed by multi-hyphenate actor/director/comedian Ayo Edebiri that stars comedy legend “Weird Al” Yankovic. “Terrapin” is from Clairo’s recent GRAMMY-nominated and critically acclaimed album Charm, which was heralded as one of the best albums of the last year. The video was created with the help of production company Curfew and is available everywhere videos are streaming.

The “Terrapin” music video embraces nostalgic muted visuals as Weird Al explores a prop film set in black tie attire complete with background dancers (Mykel Marai Nairne & Rachel Gill), goofy 80s double exposure closeups, and a cameo from Clairo herself. This marks the first music video directed by Ayo Edebiri, known for her SAG, Golden Globe & Emmy Award winning performance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear, for which she also made her directorial debut with season 3 episode 6 of the series titled "Napkins." The episode notably received a Directors Guild of America Award nomination.

While Charm might be evocative of balmy summer evenings and tête-à-têtes in plush conversation pits, it’s also the perfect backdrop for unexpected, new adventures and finding “charm” in everything. “Juna” - which was recently certified Gold - was paired with a music video filmed at an indie wrestling match in Worcester, MA, while “Sexy to Someone” saw Clairo enjoy a bonfire with a yeti. The “Terrapin” music video follows its predecessors with glittering visuals and laugh out loud moments that perfectly complement the fun and inviting sound of the record.

About Clairo:

American indie luminary Clairo has spearheaded new pop conventions and upended them all the same. Her soft rock intimations, interwoven with tendrils of ‘70s soul and lush R&B, have spellbound listeners of all ages, and landed her on the stages of Coachella, the Newport Folk Festival and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Born Claire Cottrill in Atlanta, GA, the artist began self-recording songs and music videos at the age of 13, which amassed a huge fanbase on YouTube. Released in 2017, her lo-fi pop confessional “Pretty Girl” went viral, earning her a joint record deal with Fader Label. Since then, her albums Immunity (2019) and Sling (2021) have traversed the Billboard charts and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, the New York Times and more. For each of her full-length projects Clairo collaborated on production with legendary names like Vampire Weekend artist Rostam Batmanglij (Immunity), Jack Antonoff (Sling), and now partners with Leon Michels for her new era. Her GRAMMY-nominated, soul-baring third studio album, Charm, is out now.

Photo credit: Lucas Creighton

