Video: Christine and the Queens Share Live Performance of 'Angels crying in my bed'

"Angels crying in my bed" follows Christine and the Queens previous studio performances of "Tears can be so soft" and "A day in the water."

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Christine and the Queens' live performance of "Angels crying in my bed." "Angels crying in my bed" follows Christine and the Queens previous studio performances of "Tears can be so soft" and "A day in the water."

Christine and the Queens' poignant, passionate electronic pop thoughtfully questions gender, sexuality, and identity. "Angels crying in my bed" is from Christine and the Queens new album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE. Inspired by Tony Kushner's iconic play, Angels in America, the album is the artist's first under the Christine and the Queens moniker since his debut, 2014’s Chaleur humaine.

“Redcar felt colorful and absurd, like Prior sent to his insane dream-space,” Chris explained, “The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key toward heart-opening transformation, a prayer toward the self — the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of.”

