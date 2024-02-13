Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Tears Through 'Cue Country Roads' on KIMMEL!

Last night, Charles Wesley Godwin and his band The Allegheny High made their late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, tearing into a raucous, riff-heavy performance of “Cue Country Roads,” a standout from their Big Loud Records debut Family Ties. Godwin and his seven-piece band demonstrated why they're a must-see live act, pushing themselves into the red for the high-octane performance.

Fans will get plenty of opportunities to see Godwin and crew live this year. Godwin opens 12 dates on Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old 2024 stadium tour, and will also make his Bonnaroo and Stagecoach debuts this summer. He'll play a number of additional festivals throughout 2024, and will embark on his own headline tour dates, many of which are already sold out. See Charles Wesley Godwin live here.

ABOUT CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN

West Virginia native Charles Wesley Godwin makes cinematic, country-folk music that's as stunning and ruggedly raw as his homeland. It's Appalachian Americana, rooted in Godwin's sharp songwriting and backwoods baritone. Digging into the weeds of his life and returning to the foundation it was built upon, Godwin's 19-track third studio album Family Ties is out now, his first-ever major label release following independent albums How the Mighty Fall and Seneca.

A road warrior backed by his lauded players The Allegheny High, Godwin ended 2023 headlining nationwide, including a sold-out double header at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This year, Godwin headlines again, alongside support dates opening stadiums for Luke Combs on his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour and major festival appearances at Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Under The Big Sky, and more.

Image by Randy Holmes / ABC