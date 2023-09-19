Video: Blakeiana Releases Music Video for 'Bing Bong' Remix Featuring Sexyy Red

Exploding out of “The Lou” as the city’s next artist to break, buzzing 23-year-old St. Louisan rapper BlakeIANA serves up a scorching Official Remix and music video of her viral banger “Bing Bong” featuring Sexyy Red today. By jumping on the track, fellow hometown hero Sexyy Red connects with BlakeIANA to represent for St. Louis in true form, fueling her momentum in the process.

Sexyy Red injects the track with racy and raw bars as BlakeIANA’s irresistible hook remains unshakable and her standout bar memorable as she says, “pulled a him on him, now he swear he can’t stand Bi**hes.” In the accompanying visual, Sexyy Red calls BlakeIANA and invites her to Las Vegas. The two are seen tearing up the Strip together in a Pink Hummer limousine. It stands out as St. Loui’s answer to The Hangover! Meets “country grammar.”

In other big news, Moneybagg Yo recently welcomed BlakeIANA to the stage during his sold-out show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The audience roared as she delivered an unforgettable performance of “Bing Bong.”

Last year, she initially dropped “Bing Bong,” and it ignited a flurry of activity online. It generated millions of views on TikTok and nearly half-a-million total streams on Spotify. Among many ardent fans, she garnered support from none other than JT of City Girls who proceeded to rap along to “Bing Bong” on Instagram. The track illuminates her airtight flow, deft wordplay, and undeniable knack for a hook.

Watch the new music video here: