Vida Blue Announce First Album In 15 Years

Vida Blue - Page McConnell - keyboard, vocals (Phish), Oteil Burbridge - bass (Dead & Company, Allman Brothers Band), Russell Batiste - drums (The Meters), and Adam Zimmon - guitar (Ziggy Marley, Shakira) -- has announced the release of their first album in 15 years. CROSSING LINES arrives digitally Friday, September 20. The vinyl and CD version of the album will be released in October and can be pre-ordered at drygoods.phish.com. The album's first song, "Analog Delay," which Rolling Stone called a "psych-funk epic," is available digitally now and quickly reminds the listener that Vida Blue features one of the tightest and most creative rhythm sections working today. As he has on past Vida Blue releases, McConnell eschews traditional piano and organ sounds and draws on an array of vintage keyboards to showcase his expansive songwriting.

CROSSING LINES was produced by McConnell at Miami, FL's famed Criteria Studios, and sees the original trio joined by the Florida-based Afro-Cuban-electronic septet Spam Allstars, as well as by new member Zimmon on guitar, who toured with the band in 2004. CROSSING LINES also features an exclusive cover illustration by McConnell.

Listen to ANALOG DELAY here:

Vida Blue, the band McConnell assembled in 2001 after attending shows by both Burbridge and Batiste, made their live debut with a New Year's Eve performance at New York City's renowned Roseland Ballroom before heading to New Orleans' Piety Street Recording Studios to record their self-titled studio album, VIDA BLUE, released to critical acclaim in June 2002. Vida Blue toured that year and the next, releasing THE ILLUSTRATED BAND in 2003.

Vida Blue will mark the arrival of CROSSING LINES with a very special series of live performances in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Port Chester, NY. Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24, at 10 am (local); tickets for the September 18 show at Washington, DC's 9:30 Club go on sale Thursday, July 25; tickets for The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA (September 20) and Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre (September 21) go on sale Friday, July 26. For complete details and ticket availability, please see pagemcconnell.com.

VIDA BLUE TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

21 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

