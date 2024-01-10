Victor Ray Releases Timeless New Single 'Comfortable'

Rising star, Victor Ray unveils his new single, “Comfortable” today via Capitol Records.

This track marks the first release since his i felt. EP which dropped in September 2023. With his velvety, powerful vocals paired with a soulful, captivating groove, “Comfortable” speaks to the bitter truth that people may find themselves in situations that they knowingly should walk away from but have grown too comfortable to leave.

“‘Comfortable' is a song I wrote about finding peace within an unfortunate circumstance,” Victor says of the single. “It's about the harsh reality that sometimes, as humans, we find ourselves in toxic situations and environments and we grow comfortable within them. Sometimes even actively searching for them.”

Upon teasing “Comfortable” in December, it quickly went viral on Instagram within a week and in turn boosted his list of followers by a cool 250,000. He now totals 4.2 million followers and an astounding one billion combined views across social media platforms. With fans calling for the single's release for weeks, today is the day that they can finally hear the epic full version.

An undeniable track that brings Victor's mesmerizing vocals to the forefront, “Comfortable” sits at the intersection of Soul, R&B and Pop. The track once again showcases his ability for storytelling through poignant and relatable lyrics.

Victor's tenderness and vulnerability of his lyrics, combined with his innate talent define him as one of the most exciting young talents. This is only the beginning for Victor Ray, and 2024 is set to be his year!