Victor Ray Releases New Single 'Popcorn & a Smoothie'

Victor Ray unveils “Popcorn & A Smoothie,” the new single from his upcoming EP, i felt, set to release on September 6th via Capitol Records. The release marks the arrival of an undeniable new talent, whose busking performances on TikTok have earned him a dedicated global fanbase of over 2.7 million followers across all social platforms.

The i felt EP finds Victor exploring themes of heartbreak and loss via his innate ability for storytelling and timeless, irresistible vocals. Written about the lost connection within a broken family, “Popcorn & A Smoothie” provides the most personal moment on the 4-track collection.

“Popcorn & A Smoothie” was initially written about my relationship with my little brother that I never got to know. This song, whilst a message reaching out to my half-brother, also felt like something I would’ve wanted my absent father to have said to me at that age,” explains Victor.

Victor Ray’s appeal is clear; his tender, soulful vocals create a powerful synergy with his talent for song writing and his fresh production style that embodies the influence of classic Soul, and contemporary RnB. Victor’s emotional honesty is evident in his music, the tenderness and vulnerability of his lyrics, combined with his innate talent, firmly mark him out as one of the most exciting young talents around.