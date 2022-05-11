Vic Mensa, Mick Jenkins & Big Gigantic Share New Song

Big Gigantic have shared their latest all-star collaboration, "Just The Same (With Vic Mensa & Mick Jenkins)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is from the genre-bending Boulder, CO-based duo's eagerly awaited eighth studio album, Brighter Future 2, arriving everywhere on Friday, June 10.

All pre-saves/pre-adds will be entered to win four tickets to any Big Gigantic show in 2022. In addition, a limited edition double LP printed on 180g light blue galaxy vinyl is available for pre-order exclusively at the official Big Gigantic webstore.

"We're excited to bring two of Chicago's own, Vic Mensa and Mick Jenkins, together on the same song with this hard-hitting beat and feel good sample," says Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli. "A song about two people from the same place with two different point of views."

Brighter Future 2 also includes such recently released singles as "Deja Vu (with KOTA The Friend)," Big Gigantic x GRiZ's mesmerizing "Open Your Mind," and "Keep On Rising (with. Aloe Blacc)," the latter marking the duo's first collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Aloe Blacc in more than a decade. Official music videos for all three tracks are streaming now at YouTube.

Big Gigantic will celebrate Brighter Future 2 with a wide-ranging live schedule, including a number of newly announced summer dates beginning July 6 at Salt Lake City, UT's The Complex, and then continuing through the month. In addition, Big Gigantic recently announced Rowdytown X, their 10th annual headline event set for September 23 and 24 at Morrison, CO's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. T

he two-day festival will see headline performances from Big Gigantic alongside sets by special guests including Joyride, INZO, and Biicla (September 23) and Mitis, Jantsen, and MZG (September 24). What's more, a very special East Coast Rowdytown event is set for July 30 at Brooklyn, NY's The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardener. Tickets for shows are on sale now HERE.

Big Gigantic have also slated several top-billed festival appearances, including Albuquerque, NM's SOMOS DREAMGLOW (Saturday, May 14), Las Vegas, NV's EDC Las Vegas (Friday, May 20), Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Music Festival (May 27-29), Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (Sunday, June 26), and Long Pond, PA's Elements Music & Arts Festival (Sunday, August 22). Additional dates will be announced.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

MAY

14 - Albuquerque, NM - SOMOS DREAMGLOW @ Balloon Museum Albuquerque

20 - Las Vegas, NV - EDC Las Vegas

27-29 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

JUNE

26 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest 2022

JULY

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - OKC Farmers Market

14 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

15 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

17 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

27 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

28 - Boston, MA - The Roadrunner Boston

29 - Washington, DC - Echostage

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Rowdytown @ The Brooklyn Mirage

AUGUST

22 - Long Pond, PA - Elements Music & Arts Festival

SEPTEMBER

23 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

24 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre