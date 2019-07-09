Vevo and YK Osiris Release Live Performance of WORTH IT

Vevo today announced that former DSCVR artist, Def Jam Recordings' YK Osiris has been named the Vevo's new LIFT artist of 2019 - an artist development program that identifies and elevates emerging musicians, by creating a series of original content videos. Shot in Jacksonville, the premiere of "Worth It" is the first of three pieces of content Vevo will release as part of YK Osiris's LIFT campaign.

Vevo's LIFT initiative connects today's up-and-coming artists to audiences around the globe through video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Sam Smith, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA, Julia Michaels, Billie Eilish and CNCO.

Born Osiris Williams, YK Osiris grew up with a passion for old-school soul, classic R&B, modern pop and rap sounds, and started making music of his own at a young age. In 2017 he first uploaded his single "Fake Love" before dropping "I'm Next (Freestyle) in January of 2018, the latter of which went viral and collected millions of streams. His next single, "Valentine," amassed over nine million streams within the first several weeks of release, and is now certified GOLD. Shortly thereafter, he signed with Def Jam and dropped "Timing." In November 2018, YK was named a Vevo DSCVR artist, and the buzz around continued to draw attention in the industry.

2019 saw the release of "Worth It," which went PLATINUM and scored Osiris his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Co-signs from Drake and Chris Brown followed, as well as a spot in XXL's 2019 Freshman Class. To date, he's released five songs that have amassed 500 million global streams.

Watch Worth It here:

YK Osiris' "Worth It" is now streaming on all platforms, and his debut project is coming soon. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world at YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's leading all-premium music video and entertainment platform. With over 300,000 videos and 26 billion views a month globally Vevo connects artists with audiences from all over the world, providing exclusive music content, original programming and official music videos to fans.





