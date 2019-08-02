Vevo and MAX Release Live Performance of ACID DREAMS

Vevo announces the release of MAX's live performance of "Acid Dreams." Born in New York City, the multi hyphenate artist, actor and dancer has toured the world multiple times over, been featured in a Dolce and Gabbana campaign with Madonna, and starred in critically acclaimed films and television shows. With the breakout success of his 2016 full-length album, Hell's Kitchen Angel, MAX yielded an inescapable smash in the form of his hit-single "Lights Down Low". The song generated half a billion streams globally, earned double platinum certifications in the US and Canada, gold in Holland and Australia.

Watch the performance here:

2019 saw the release of "Love Me Less" with Quinn XCII, as well as his newest tune "Acid Dreams," originally featuring breakout rapper Felly. As MAX looks toward the future, he explains, "I'm taking even more risks on my next album, House of Divine. I want to be as authentic as possible whether it is about losing people in my life or just who I am as a person. The new music continues to dive deeper into spreading a message of being true to who you are, wearing what you want to wear, loving who you want to love, and being accepting."

"Acid Dreams" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 400,000 music videos in its catalogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You