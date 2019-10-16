Vevo Announces Top 10 Most-Watched Music Videos in the Past Decade

Vevo, the world's largest all-premium music video platform, has announced its Top 10 lists of the decade's most-watched music videos in honor of the company's 10-year anniversary.

Globally, the Most-Watched Music Video accolade goes to Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," featuring Daddy Yankee with 6.4 billion views since its release in early 2017. Notably, the second most-viewed video is Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars with 3.6 billion views followed by Justin Bieber's "Sorry (PURPOSE: The Movement)" rounding out the top three with 3.1 billion views.

"Being able to share my music is something absolutely valuable to me, and thanks to Vevo, I am able to do just that," said Luis Fonsi. "Throughout this 10 years, Vevo has completely changed the game, has opened up endless opportunities for artists to connect with millions of people around the world, get instant reaction from fans, and also explore music from different artists/genres. Happy 10th anniversary Vevo, keep up the good work and thanks again for opening the door for us artists to the world through your platform."

In the US, Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars takes the top spot with 628 million views followed by Silentó's "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" with 527 million views and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" with 517 million views.

Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" also takes the top spot on the UK's most-watched list of the decade with 157 million views followed by Justin Bieber's "Sorry (PURPOSE : The Movement)" with 148 million views and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" with 129 million views.

Since its 2009 inception, Vevo has become home to over 400,000 official music videos, exclusive originals and performance content. Through flagship artist development programs such as LIFT and DSCVR, Vevo also has helped introduce emerging artists to new audiences. Past participants in these programs include Billie Eilish, Khalid, Alessia Cara, Halsey, Lewis Capaldi, and CNCO.

The company will celebrate this key anniversary with an event in New York City tonight featuring performances from The Chainsmokers and Ellie Goulding.

The below reflects the most-watched music videos over the past decade through September 2019.

MOST-WATCHED GLOBAL VIDEOS

MOST-WATCHED US VIDEOS

MOST WATCHED UK VIDEOS

Source: 2019 Vevo Internal Analytics

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 400,000 music videos in its catalogue.





