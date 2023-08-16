Velvet Starlings Reveal New Song 'Turning Point'

The group will release a new album on August 25.
On August 25 LA’s Velvet Starlings will release their new album Pacific Standard Time. The band was created and is led by 20-year old multi-instrumentalist prodigy Christian Gisborne and the album marks the debut of a newer, sharper iteration of Velvet Starlings. The 10 tracks represent a musically vast gut-punch – a swell of unusual samples, melodic left-turns, and devastatingly incisive lyricism.
Today they share the last tease of the LP before the album drops, the psychedelic garage epic “Turning Point.” The song is steadfastly anchored by Doors-esque Ray Manzerek style organ riff, showcasing a Velvet Starlings that is still rooted in the past.
Lyrically the single rides a double meaning, chronicling a shift in a romantic relationship even as it espouses a clear-eyed message about climate change.
Gisborne notes, “At the time I wrote it, I was thinking about climate change – we’re at a point where we could either start trying to fix it now and if we don’t, it could be too late. Or you could look at it like you’re in a relationship that’s on the rocks.”
Velvet Starlings previously shared “HG Wells'' which Paste called a "punky, in-your-face track" and “Bullfight,” an Oh Sees-inspired shredder whose video, shot at LA’s iconic DIY venue The Smell, opened the story being revealed via the album’s videos. Watch the two videos below.
photo by Sebastian Keefe
Videos
