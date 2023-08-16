Velvet Starlings Reveal New Song 'Turning Point'

On August 25 LA’s Velvet Starlings will release their new album Pacific Standard Time. The band was created and is led by 20-year old multi-instrumentalist prodigy Christian Gisborne and the album marks the debut of a newer, sharper iteration of Velvet Starlings. The 10 tracks represent a musically vast gut-punch – a swell of unusual samples, melodic left-turns, and devastatingly incisive lyricism.

Today they share the last tease of the LP before the album drops, the psychedelic garage epic “Turning Point.” The song is steadfastly anchored by Doors-esque Ray Manzerek style organ riff, showcasing a Velvet Starlings that is still rooted in the past.

Lyrically the single rides a double meaning, chronicling a shift in a romantic relationship even as it espouses a clear-eyed message about climate change.

Gisborne notes, “At the time I wrote it, I was thinking about climate change – we’re at a point where we could either start trying to fix it now and if we don’t, it could be too late. Or you could look at it like you’re in a relationship that’s on the rocks.”

Velvet Starlings previously shared “HG Wells'' which Paste called a "punky, in-your-face track" and “Bullfight,” an Oh Sees-inspired shredder whose video, shot at LA’s iconic DIY venue The Smell, opened the story being revealed via the album’s videos. Watch the two videos below.

photo by Sebastian Keefe