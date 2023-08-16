Velvet Starlings Reveal New Song 'Turning Point'

The group will release a new album on August 25.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Velvet Starlings Reveal New Song 'Turning Point'

On August 25 LA’s Velvet Starlings will release their new album Pacific Standard Time. The band was created and is led by 20-year old multi-instrumentalist prodigy Christian Gisborne and the album marks the debut of a newer, sharper iteration of Velvet Starlings. The 10 tracks represent a musically vast gut-punch – a swell of unusual samples, melodic left-turns, and devastatingly incisive lyricism.

Today they share the last tease of the LP before the album drops, the psychedelic garage epic “Turning Point.” The song is steadfastly anchored by Doors-esque Ray Manzerek style organ riff, showcasing a Velvet Starlings that is still rooted in the past.

Lyrically the single rides a double meaning, chronicling a shift in a romantic relationship even as it espouses a clear-eyed message about climate change.

Gisborne notes, “At the time I wrote it, I was thinking about climate change – we’re at a point where we could either start trying to fix it now and if we don’t, it could be too late. Or you could look at it like you’re in a relationship that’s on the rocks.”

Velvet Starlings previously shared “HG Wells'' which Paste called a "punky, in-your-face track" and “Bullfight,” an Oh Sees-inspired shredder whose video, shot at LA’s iconic DIY venue The Smell, opened the story being revealed via the album’s videos. Watch the two videos below. 

photo by Sebastian Keefe



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on Play With Fire Photo
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'

She has collaborated with fellow tastemakers in the pop genre like Cavetown, Lovelytheband, MisterWives, Chloe Moriondo, and Will Joseph Cook. In May, Tessa wrapped a 24-date tour supporting half•alive, and she is featured on the band's live recording of 'Never Been Better,' shared earlier this month.

2
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single Wolf Greys Photo
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys'

Paradime connects with fellow Detroit natives Apollo Brown, Marv Won, and Ty Farris for his grimy new single “Wolf Greys.” With an all-star cast of Detroit artists, “Wolf Greys” is a hard-hitting track that sees Paradime, Marv Won, and Ty Farris go showcase their skilled rapping ability over Apollo Brown’s expert production.

3
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single Crash Photo
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'

The song is fittingly clubby, driven by a shuffling downtempo groove that supports warm synth pads and wiry leads. Where the band’s previous single, “New York,” was energetic and flashy, “Crash” is more reflective and nuanced. It highlights the stylistic range that underlines Sextile’s new album Push. Listen to the single now!

4
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single Empire Photo
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'

Los Angeles psych-punk quartet Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared new track “Empire” alongside an official video. The final preview from the upcoming record, “Empire” kicks off the album with seven minutes of pure energy and apocalyptically intense lyrics. The accompanying video perfectly captures the track’s riff-laden psychedelic mayhem.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty FarrisParadime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty Farris
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
MOULIN ROUGE!