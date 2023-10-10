Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

The new deluxe album will be out this Friday, October 13th.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Veeze, the enigmatic Detroit rapper, has just announced the upcoming deluxe version of his critically acclaimed debut album Ganger – out this Friday, October 13th.

Veeze dropped the highly-anticipated Ganger at the end of June, backed by one of the biggest rap songs of the year in “GOMD” (37M+ Streams), and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert. Serving as only Veeze’s second full-length release – after 2019’s Navy Wavy, Ganger was quickly met with critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, and others.

Highlighted by other standout tracks like “Not a Drill” (16M+ Streams) and “Safe 2”, Ganger is a definitive statement from Veeze that he’s looking to expand upon with the upcoming deluxe version that features five new songs and a production credit from Surf Gang’s Evilgiane.

The forthcoming Ganger Tour kicks off on today with sold-out dates in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, and more, with Anycia joining him as an opener. As an accumulation of Veeze’s artistic evolution across its original 21 songs with features from Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, LUCKI, Babyface Ray, and Icewear Vezzo, Ganger finds Veeze honing in on his syrupy flows and witty lyricism over an eclectic batch of beats.

On the five additional tracks set to arrive on the deluxe version this Friday, October 13th, Veeze is taking full advantage of his momentum by continuing to deliver his signature sludgy flows and animated bar work, dropping niche sports and pop culture references with ease.

Ever since first breaking out on the scene with his viral 2020 single, “Law N Order” (23M+ Streams), Veeze has been meticulously calculated with his subsequent moves – he independently made his official debut on the Billboard Hot 100 last year and served as a key player in Lil Yachty’s mainstream introduction to the Detroit scene for his Michigan Boy Boat album, appearing on two of its songs.

Although he has a scarce solo catalog, Veeze has been co-signed and mentored by the likes of Drake, Future, Lil Baby & even James Harden – a testament to his quality control and the faith that heavy hitters have in his craft. After Rolling Stone hailed him as one of ‘11 Rappers Set To Make It Big in 2023’ to kick off the year, Veeze has ensured that he lives up to this title – first by dropping one of the biggest rap songs of the year thus far in “GOMD” and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert, then with his official debut album – the critically-acclaimed Ganger.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

10/11 – Webster Theater – Hartford, CT

10/12 – The Middle East Restaurant And Nightclub – Cambridge, MA

10/14 – Union Stage - DC – Southwest, DC

10/15 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

10/19 – Hell At The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

10/21 – HENAO Contemporary Center – Orlando, FL 

10/22 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

10/26 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

10/27 – The Secret Group – Houston, TX

10/29 – The Cambridge Room At House of Blues – Dallas, TX

11/01 – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side – Denver, CO

11/03 – The Underground – Mesa, AZ

11/04 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

11/05 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

11/07 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/08 – Harlow's – Sacramento, CA

11/11 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

11/17 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

11/18 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

11/19 – Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, IL

11/21 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI

Photo Credit: Shot By Mel


