Vancouver Artist Norine Braun Releases Her 13th Album SONGS FOR TREES

Norine Braun has been writing music for as long as she can remember, since picking up the guitar at age 10. "Music is my life, spiritual path, and life's work," she says. After she released her first album in 1996, she never looked back.

She just released her 13th full length album dedicated to the forests and the spirits within the trees that form them called Songs for Trees. We are in a dire time as we fight climate change. Trees are the lungs of the planet. They are the most crucial living organisms on earth, affecting our environment more than anything else. They are fundamental to the continuity of life on the planet. They are our salvation and the key to abating climate change at a pivotal time of the healing for this world.

Her signature jazz and blues is blended with some rock and synthetic pop elements to create a textured and ambient soundtrack to nature. Songs For Trees is a narrative with each song guiding us through a journey through the forest, literally and metaphorically. Between each full length song is an ambient sound, like crunching leaves and running water. It's the bridge that guides us to the next piece of the story. Like the roots of trees, each song is interconnected; you can't have one without the others. Each song is beautifully tied together to create a music forest with a very important message.

"Although the writing process of this collection of songs was hampered by a great loss of my Mother, I found solace in the creation of these songs to honour trees," shares Norine. "The songs evolved into more than honouring a particular species but rather the interconnection of all things and the importance of trees to our survival."

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0UI6mQ5ukz3KkRN3eyUl6Z?si=djwYedcDRPGpbTKQ3IaOdg

Songs For Trees Track List

Going to the Forest

Footsteps Going

Red Maple

Footsteps Coming

Cedar and the Eagle

Wind in the Trees

Aspen Groves

Creekside

Sex in the Forest

Bulldozed Blues

Rain

Hurts

Campfire

The Burning

Nightfall

Overstory

The Man Who Planted Trees

Songs for Trees

Mother Tree

