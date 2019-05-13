Vampire Weekend's 'Father of the Bride' Debuts at Number One
Vampire Weekend's rapturously received pre-release run of events-including multiple TV appearances, and a New York State Tour including a surprise pop-up performance in Washington Square Park drawing thousands of fans and ending in a 56-song all-day musical marathon--has yielded its reward: the band's long-awaited fourth album Father of the Bride, released May 3rd on Spring Snow/Columbia Records, has entered the U.S. chart at #1.
The third Vampire Weekend album in a row to reach #1 on the Billboard 200, Father of the Bride's first week tally of 138,000 is both the year's biggest sales week for a rock act and the highest single week sales of the Grammy-winning band's career. Nearly 20,000 of the album's first week sales were vinyl, putting the LP at #1 on the vinyl chart by a large margin as well as the top selling vinyl of the year-not to mention #1 debuts on the Album Sales and Internet Sales charts. The album is available to purchase or stream here.
Father of the Bride's release was also supported by a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance featuring special guests Haim that resulted in a rare two songs airing over two consecutive weeks (the second song will air this Friday, May 17) and a Jimmy Kimmel Live performance hailed by Stereogum as "further evidence that the new songs will sound great when the band hits the road this summer."
The Father of the Bride North American Tour begins the weekend of May 16-19 with a headlining set at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The band's U.S. dates currently extend through an October 8-9 two-night stand at Red Rocks in Colorado, and include Vampire Weekend's most ambitious hometown date ever: a September 6th in-the-round performance for 18,000 fans at New York's Madison Square Garden.
VAMPIRE WEEKEND
North American Father of the Bride Tour 2019
05/17-19/19 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival
06/05/19 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
06/07/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
06/08/19 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion
06/09/19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
06/11/19 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
06/12/19 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox Theatre
06/14/19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/15/19 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
06/16/19 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/18/19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
06/21/19 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
06/22/19 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/23/19 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival
07/27-28/19 - Detroit, MI - Mo Pop Festival
08/16/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
08/17/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
08/18/19 - Dallas, TX -The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/20/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
08/21/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
08/24/19 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
08/25/19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
08/27/19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
08/30/19 - Norfolk, VA - Ted Constant Convocation Center
09/03/19 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
09/04/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
09/06/19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09/08/19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
09/20-22/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/25/19 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
09/27/19 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
09/28/19 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
10/01/19 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/02/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/03/19 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/06/19 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex
10/08/19 - Denver, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/09/19 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Photo Courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR