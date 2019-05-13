Vampire Weekend's 'Father of the Bride' Debuts at Number One

Vampire Weekend's rapturously received pre-release run of events-including multiple TV appearances, and a New York State Tour including a surprise pop-up performance in Washington Square Park drawing thousands of fans and ending in a 56-song all-day musical marathon--has yielded its reward: the band's long-awaited fourth album Father of the Bride, released May 3rd on Spring Snow/Columbia Records, has entered the U.S. chart at #1.

The third Vampire Weekend album in a row to reach #1 on the Billboard 200, Father of the Bride's first week tally of 138,000 is both the year's biggest sales week for a rock act and the highest single week sales of the Grammy-winning band's career. Nearly 20,000 of the album's first week sales were vinyl, putting the LP at #1 on the vinyl chart by a large margin as well as the top selling vinyl of the year-not to mention #1 debuts on the Album Sales and Internet Sales charts. The album is available to purchase or stream here.

Father of the Bride's release was also supported by a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance featuring special guests Haim that resulted in a rare two songs airing over two consecutive weeks (the second song will air this Friday, May 17) and a Jimmy Kimmel Live performance hailed by Stereogum as "further evidence that the new songs will sound great when the band hits the road this summer."



The Father of the Bride North American Tour begins the weekend of May 16-19 with a headlining set at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The band's U.S. dates currently extend through an October 8-9 two-night stand at Red Rocks in Colorado, and include Vampire Weekend's most ambitious hometown date ever: a September 6th in-the-round performance for 18,000 fans at New York's Madison Square Garden.



VAMPIRE WEEKEND

North American Father of the Bride Tour 2019



05/17-19/19 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival

06/05/19 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

06/07/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

06/08/19 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

06/09/19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

06/11/19 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

06/12/19 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox Theatre

06/14/19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/15/19 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

06/16/19 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/18/19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

06/21/19 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

06/22/19 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/23/19 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

07/27-28/19 - Detroit, MI - Mo Pop Festival

08/16/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

08/17/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

08/18/19 - Dallas, TX -The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/20/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

08/21/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

08/24/19 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

08/25/19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

08/27/19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

08/30/19 - Norfolk, VA - Ted Constant Convocation Center

09/03/19 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

09/04/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

09/06/19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/08/19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

09/20-22/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/25/19 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

09/27/19 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

09/28/19 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

10/01/19 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/02/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/03/19 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/06/19 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex

10/08/19 - Denver, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/09/19 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo Courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR





Related Articles View More Music Stories