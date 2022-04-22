VIDEO: girl in red Performs 'Sertonin' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

girl in red, the project of alternative pop mastermind Marie Ulven, is wrapping her sold out North American tour this weekend and is set to deliver another spellbinding set at Coachella Music Festival. Last week she delivered a high energy set to a huge crowd, the performance cementing her status as one of the hottest new artists to emerge in recent years.

Last night the Norwegian singer-songwriter-producer returned to the Late Night TV screens performing her massive single "Serotonin." The song was a smash around the world including here in the US and has been streamed millions of times. You can watch her explosive Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set below.

It's been a triumphant return to North America this spring, somewhat of a victory lap to celebrate her critically acclaimed debut album if i could make it go quiet which came out 1 year ago. girl in red recently announced her signing to Columbia Records and is already set to return to the US this summer for more live dates including Lollapalooza. World domination is truly in her sights.

Watch the new performance here:

﻿Tour Dates

7/29 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

7/30 - Detroit, MI @ MO POP

7/31 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

9/12 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

9/15 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

9/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

9/20 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *SOLD OUT*

9/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *SOLD OUT*