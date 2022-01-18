VIDEO: Will Joseph Cook Returns With New Single '4AM'

Today, Will Joseph Cook kicks off 2022 by sharing his emotive new single "4AM." A wistful, brooding ode to a late-night call to a lover, the track is a slow burner which eventually cracks open into a explosion of dizzying feelings, showcasing a new dimension to Cook's songwriting. "4AM" comes complete with a cinematic video shot in Malaga and directed by frequent collaborator Bertie Gilbert.

Of the new single, Cook adds: "Conceptually 4AM is this really overly poetic voicemail for someone you love. A rush of emotions you want to share but there's no one up to hear them. I had initially written the verse as an acapella and then at home one night I built up the big instrumental chorus. It wasn't until I was actually recording some new music in Mexico that the track fully came to life. I was literally wide awake at 4am sending voice notes and those feelings gave me the rest of the song. I recorded so many sounds of the city from my apartment window that night - they're all buried under the instruments."

"We shot the video in Andalusia, Spain. The landscapes there are so beautiful and varied that you can capture so many different vibes across an hour's drive. I actually did almost all the location scouting on google earth, trying to find little hidden gems. There was this mountain helicopter pad existing right next to the ruins of a 1700s mansion house, a towering pastel colored factory facing a beautiful beach/ocean view - so many interesting places. The song is a bit of an emotional whiplash and has this duality to it, all the spots we filmed in felt like that to me," Cook adds of the accompanying video.

"4AM" is the first taste of more new music to come from Will Joseph Cook in 2022, following the release of his 2020 sophomore album Something To Feel Good About, which featured viral smash "Be Around Me" - the song found huge success on TikTok where 1.2 million videos were made with the sound - and his 2017 debut Sweet Dreamer.

Will Joseph Cook is one of the UK's brightest young talents. Now 24 years old, Cook has been developing his multi-dimensional approach to crafting infectious songs since he was just 14. Finding inspiration in everything from the youthful indie charms of Phoenix, Vampire Weekend and Darwin Deez to the diverse singer-songwriter tones of Benny Sings, Eels and Neil Young. To date, he has amassed over 120 million streams worldwide across all platforms and released his sophomore album in 2020 via his own label Bad Hotel, via The Vertex.

Will has taken his high-energy live show worldwide, culminating in sold-out shows at London's Omeara, Heaven, and the Electric Ballroom. He has also performed at high-profile international festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Boardmasters, Victorious, Secret Garden Party, Reeperbahn, Green Plugged Seoul and this year's Corona Capital in Mexico.

Watch the new music video here: