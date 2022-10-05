Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Whitmer Thomas Shares 'Stick Around' Music Video

Their new album will be released on October 21.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Whitmer Thomas releases a video for "Stick Around," the fourth and final single from his forthcoming Jay Som-produced album The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, out October 21st on Hardly Art. The track showcases Thomas' dexterity as a songwriter, which is in full display on The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, conjuring the ennui of Bright Eyes alongside the barefaced storytelling of John Prine.

"'Stick Around' is about hanging with someone you care about through a dark period in their life," Thomas explains. "I've learned that trying to relate can sometimes do more harm than good and you just gotta admit you don't understand or get it and say what you feel. So this song is just a long way to tell my friends I love them."

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was surveys a range of emotion and offers a broad sonic palette, moving between pop punk, electro, and the obvious influence of the singer-songwriters he grew up listening to in early childhood. It follows his brilliant 2020 HBO special The Golden One and his acclaimed Can't Believe You're Happy Here EP from earlier this year.

Thomas is taking his new show Big Baby, which features songs from The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, on the road this fall. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES with Al Menne

10/24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/25 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

10/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood

11/6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.

11/8 - Allston, MA @ O'Briens Pub

11/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

11/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/15 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

11/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

12/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club




