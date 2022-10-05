VIDEO: Whitmer Thomas Shares 'Stick Around' Music Video
Their new album will be released on October 21.
Whitmer Thomas releases a video for "Stick Around," the fourth and final single from his forthcoming Jay Som-produced album The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, out October 21st on Hardly Art. The track showcases Thomas' dexterity as a songwriter, which is in full display on The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, conjuring the ennui of Bright Eyes alongside the barefaced storytelling of John Prine.
"'Stick Around' is about hanging with someone you care about through a dark period in their life," Thomas explains. "I've learned that trying to relate can sometimes do more harm than good and you just gotta admit you don't understand or get it and say what you feel. So this song is just a long way to tell my friends I love them."
The Older I Get The Funnier I Was surveys a range of emotion and offers a broad sonic palette, moving between pop punk, electro, and the obvious influence of the singer-songwriters he grew up listening to in early childhood. It follows his brilliant 2020 HBO special The Golden One and his acclaimed Can't Believe You're Happy Here EP from earlier this year.
Thomas is taking his new show Big Baby, which features songs from The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, on the road this fall. All dates below.
Watch the new music video here:
TOUR DATES with Al Menne
10/24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
10/25 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
10/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood
11/6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.
11/8 - Allston, MA @ O'Briens Pub
11/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
11/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/15 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
11/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
12/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club