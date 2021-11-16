VIDEO: Watch a New Frank Sinatra 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Animated Music Video

An animated silhouette of Frank Sinatra, one of popular culture's most captivating singers, opens a new video for his heartfelt "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

As the song continues, the animation beautifully reveals a tender story about facing the holiday season in a new city while trying to build a life. The video is dedicated to those who have made these courageous journeys.

David Calcano, acclaimed graphic novelist and founder of Fantoons Animation Studios, directed the video with filmmaker Ala Nunu ("Ahead"). Born in Venezuela, Los Angeles-based Calcano collaborated with Nunu, born in Poland, to craft a seasonal storyline that echoes memories of David's own experiences leaving his hometown while capturing the essence of Frank Sinatra's poignant performance.

Watch the new video here: