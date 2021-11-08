VIDEO: Watch Snail Mail Perform 'Valentine' on THE LATE SHOW

Snail Mail (Lindsey Jordan) made her late-night television debut on Friday with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She performed "Valentine," the title track off her critically acclaimed new album which was released via Matador on the same day.

Valentine was written and produced by 22-year-old Lindsey Jordan and co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee). Written in 2019-2020 the album is filled with romance, heartbreak, blood, sweat and tears. But Valentine is poised and self-possessed, channelling its anger and dejection into empowering revenge fantasies and rewriting the narrative of its own fate. Stitched throughout it is the melodrama and the camp Jordan so deftly utilizes to offset her pain.

The sonic leap forward can be heard from the first moments of the title track - the whispered voice and eerie sci-fi synths erupting into a full-on stadium-sized adrenaline-rush of a chorus. From there it's all go - with digitized electronic inflected anthems, swooning baroque FM rockers, smoldering slow-jam R&B and some of the most gorgeous and heart-rending finger-picked guitar ballads this side of Elliott Smith. The star of the show however is Lindsey's voice - no longer the prodigal wunderkind, her vocals and words are rawer, deeper, snarlier and more feeling than ever before.

Snail Mail has announced a worldwide tour with North American dates kicking off November 27 in Richmond, VA and concluding in Silver Spring, MD on Dec 21. Following a tour of the UK and European she returns to North America on April 5 hitting major venues across the country including Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on April 7, the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on April 14 and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 27. Tickets are on sale now via snailmail.band. All dates are listed below.

Tour Dates

2021

Sat Nov 27 2021 - Richmond VA @ The National*

Sun Nov 28 2021 - Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

Tue Nov 30 2021 - Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*

Wed Dec 1 2021 - Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

Fri Dec 3 2021 - Birmingham AL @ Saturn*

Sat Dec 4 2021 - Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*

Sun Dec 5 2021 - Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

Tue Dec 7 2021 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*

Wed Dec 8 2021 - Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*

Fri Dec 10 2021 - St Louis MO @ The Pageant*

Sat Dec 11 2021 - Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*

Sun Dec 12 2021 - Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

Mon Dec 13 2021 - Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*

Wed Dec 15 2021 - Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

Thu Dec 16 2021 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place*

Fri Dec 17 2021 - Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*

Sat Dec 18 2021 - Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*

Sun Dec 19 2021 - Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*

Tue Dec 21 2021 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

2022

Fri Feb 18 2022 - Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

Sun Feb 20 2022 - Glasgow UK @ QMU

Tue Feb 22 2022 - Bristol UK @ SWX

Wed Feb 23 2022 - London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri Feb 25 2022 - Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

Sat Feb 26 2022 - Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Sun Feb 27 2022 - Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

Mon Feb 28 2022 - Milan IT @ Magnolia

Wed Mar 2 2022 - Zürich CH @ Bogen F

Thu Mar 3 2022 - Munich DE @ Ampere

Fri Mar 4 2022 - Dresden DE @ Groovestation

Sun Mar 6 2022 - Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

Mon Mar 7 2022 - Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

Tue Mar 8 2022 - Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

Thu Mar 10 2022 - Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Sat Mar 12 2022 - Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

Sun Mar 13 2022 - Hamburg DE @ Knust

Mon Mar 14 2022 - Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

Tue Mar 15 2022 - Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

Wed Mar 16 2022 - Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

Tue Apr 5 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 - Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 - Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 - Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 - Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 - Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 - Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 - Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Wed Apr 20 2022 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 - Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 - Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 - San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 - Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 - Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 - Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 - Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 - Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 - Carrboro NC @ Cat's Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 - Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville^

*w/ Spencer & Hotline TNT

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax

Watch the performance here: