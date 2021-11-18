VIDEO: Watch Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware Perform 'The Kiss of Life'

Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware recently appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show to perform their hit single, "The Kiss of Life".

"DISCO (Guest List Edition)" features extended mixes of every track from the original release, plus new collaborations with Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Years & Years, and Gloria Gaynor.

New CDs, vinyl, and DVDs are available here.

"DISCO" is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, and the first new music since her Number One album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead single 'Say Something', which received global critical acclaim - deemed 'sparkling' by NME and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone. Other tracks included on the album are 'Magic' and 'I Love It'.

For "DISCO", Kylie worked with collaborators Skylar Adams (with whom she worked with on Golden), Teemu Brunila (David Guetta, Jason Derulo), Maegan Cottone (Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato), plus regular collaborator Biff Stannard, alongside others.

Watch the performance here: