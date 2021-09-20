VIDEO: Watch Brown Bones Perform an Acoustic Version of 'Vices'

Emerging singer songwriter, Brown Bones hits on the nerve of painful losses, peaceful passages, twilight battles and passionate swells on his forthcoming self-titled debut album. Oddly familiar with inventive twists, each song is a chapter of its own accord and all together a true and beautiful saga. Tipping his hat to folk and indie traditions while interweaving minimal, modern and electronic elements with an intoxicating freshness; his album "Brown Bones" is out now everywhere you stream music.

Brown Bones is the alter ego of the esteemed producer and musician Andrew Moon Bain. Most known for his production with Luster King Productions, Andrew has worked and collaborated with celebrated artists like Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and Blakkamoore to name a few. During the 2020 lockdown, the industrious producer worked on music for himself and created the Brown Bones LP.

"I carried the songs around with me from place to place and would set up where I could. It became almost like luggage I would take out and wear an outfit, try it on, check it out, wash it and dress up again somewhere else. They lived with me and inside me for some time," Brown said in a statement about the album.

Watch Bones' stripped down performance of "Vices" here: