VIDEO: Watch Broadway Alumni Sing 'Countdown To Auld Lang Syne'

Just released on NYSO Records December 29th, Broadway alum from musicals such as Hamilton and Wicked harmonize in a celebratory countdown to 2022, composed by Philip David Stern (Stone Crossed). Stern says, 'This release, Countdown to Auld Lang Syne, is the finale part of a longer song called 'Spinning', where all the melodies and motifs come together at New Years, a time where everyone gets reflective at the same time as forward thinking. We thought it might be interesting to just release the finale section for New Years eve this year, as the section is underpinned by Auld Lang Syne. The whole song will be released at some point in 2022'. The song is from a musical Stern has been developing with his company New York Stage Originals, currently untitled, which are vignettes of singers stories and reasons why humans sing.

This release features the voices of Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton), David Burnham (Wicked), Doug Carpenter (Beautiful), Janet Krupin (Bring It On), Lydia Lee, and Philip David Stern (Stone Crossed). Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) makes a cameo appearance. Stream the song on your favorite platform here https://ffm.to/vpgj2ox. The song can also can be streamed here:https://philipdavidstern.com/ and here:https://nysorecords.com/countdown-to-auld-lang-syne