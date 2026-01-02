Jill Scott Sets Release of Sixth Studio Album 'To Whom This May Concern'; First Single Available Now

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three-time GRAMMY AWARD-winning artist, actress, and poet Jill Scott has announced the release of her long-awaited sixth studio album To Whom This May Concern, out February 13, via Human Re Sources/The Orchard. The first single, “Beautiful People,” is available now on all streaming platforms.

The album, which addresses themes of connectivity, humanity, and collective home, features dynamic artists Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack and Too $hort alongside notable producers Adam Blackstone, Om'Mas Keith, DJ Premier, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright, and VT Tolan.

The album arrives as Scott's first full-length offering in nearly a decade, following a milestone year celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1—the album that earned her a Grammy Award. Most recently, Scott appeared on stages across North America on a sold-out 20th Anniversary Tour spanning more than 20 cities.

ABOUT JILL SCOTT

Jill Scott is a three-time GRAMMY Award–winning artist and New York Times bestselling author. Her albums Woman (2015) and The Light of the Sun (2011) both debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Her debut, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 (2000), reached #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the U.S. R&B chart, while Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 (2004) also topped the R&B chart and peaked at #3 overall.

Across her career, Scott has earned multiple Grammy Awards, numerous nominations, and RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications—including Platinum for Who Is Jill Scott? and Gold for Beautifully Human, The Real Thing, The Light of the Sun, and Woman. Her literary voice has landed her on the New York Times Best Seller List for her poetry collection The Moments, The Minutes, The Hours.

Scott's screen credits include Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?—a role she will reprise in Why Did I Get Married Again? for Netflix—HBO’s The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, the James Brown biopic Get On Up, and a recent guest appearance on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Photo Credit: Kennedi Carter