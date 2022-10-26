VIDEO: Watch Adele's 'I Drink Wine' Music Video
The track is off Adele's 2021 album, "30."
Adele has released the new music video for "I Drink Wine," a track off her recent album "30."
"The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it's finally coming out tomorrow," Adele said in a tweet before the visual's release. "I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"
Adele released her brand new studio album, "30" in 2021. The highly-anticipated release was the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."
Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.
Watch Adele's "I Drink Wine" music video here:
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).