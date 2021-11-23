VIDEO: Watch Adele Perform 'Easy On Me' at the NRJ Awards

Adele took to the stage at the 2021 NRJ Awards to perform her recent #1 hit single, "Easy On Me".

On Friday, November 19, Adele released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release was the singer's first new album in six years.

Adele recently performed new and old material in a special concert special on CBS. The broadcast also included a special tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the new performance here: