VIDEO: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Release New Music Video for 'Clock'

The single comes just in time for the band’s announcement of their Pirates Over Europe tour.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Hitting the German charts in the Top 20 for the first time, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS returned strongly with their most recent acclaimed studio release, 'Pirates' in 2022, followed by extensive touring through Europe and the US. There's no time to rest for the Pirates, so they start 2023 with the release of a brand new high quality official music video.

Capturing their dedicated fans in the video, the rousing single "Clocks" will make every symphonic metal enthusiast's heart pound faster. Fixing itself in the minds of the crowd forever, catchy harmonies are underlined by bouncy metal beats.

The single comes just in time for the band's announcement of their Pirates Over Europe tour, featuring support from Autumn Bride, and kicking off in Germany on April 4. The tour will follow their Pirates Over North America tour, featuring support from The Spider Accomplice and beginning on February 7 in Los Angeles, CA.

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS on "Clocks":

Clémentine Delauney: "We are so excited to be able to release a video for 'Clocks' as we love this song and we noticed that it quickly became one of our fans' favorites as well! We could tell from the crowd's response every time we started to play this song live last year! So here is a fun portrait of what enjoying life as a pirate can be about, remembering the clock is ticking... Let's all make a golden play out of 2023!"

Michele Guaitoli: "We couldn't have a better way to celebrate this new video release than with a tour announcement! Our 2023 won't only start with our first headlining US tour, that will see 'The Spider Accomplice' as special guests, but we're also announcing another European round in cities we couldn't reach during the previous run! Autumn Bride will join us for this new adventure...and believe it or not, more news will follow!

Free as the seven untamed seas, the symphonic metal outfit unleashed their rebellious side with 'Pirates', and delivered their most confident and honest record so far. During their voyage, they played an extensive tour in the USA supporting Dragonforce, and headlined in Europe, selling out several venues, as well as multiple festival shows - beyond others at Wacken Open Air in summer 2022.

Watch the new music video here:

Experience VISIONS OF ATLANTIS on tour in 2023!

Pirates Over North America tour

w/ The Spider Accomplice

02/07/23 US - Los Angeles, CA / 1720

02/11/23 US - Seattle, WA / El Corazon

02/13/23 US - Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater

02/14/23 US - Minneapolis, MN / The Cabooze

02/15/23 US - Chicago, IL / WC Social Club

02/16/23 US - Detroit, MI / The Sanctuary

02/17/23 US - Pittsburgh, PA / Black Forge

02/19/23 US - Rochester, NY / Montage Music Hall

02/20/23 CA - Quebec City, QC / L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

02/21/23 US - Boston, MA / Upstairs

02/22/23 US - Brooklyn, NY / The Meadows

02/23/23 US - Clifton, NJ / Dingbatz

02/24/23 US - Atlantic City, NJ / Anchor Rock Club

02/25/23 US - Chapel Hill, NC / Local 506

02/26/23 US - Spartanburg, SC / Ground Zero

02/28/23 US - Dallas, TX / Amplified Live

03/01/23 US - Austin, TX / Come And Take It Live

03/03/23 US - Phoenix, AZ / The Rebel Lounge

03/04/23 US -Las Vegas, NV / Backstage Bar & Billiards

03/05/23 US - San Diego, CA / Brick By Brick

Pirates Over Europe tour

w/ Autumn Bride

04.04.23 DE - Cham / L.A.

05.04.23 IT - Bologna / Alchemica

06.04.23 CH - Monthey / Pont Rouge

07.04.23 FR - Montpellier / Secret Place

08.04.23 FR - Toulouse / L'usine A Musique

10.04.23 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club

11.04.23 ES - Mos-Pontevedra / Sala Rebullon

12.04.23 ES -Madrid / Revi Live

13.04.23 ES - Vitoria / Urban Rock Concept

15.04.23 BE - Gent / JH Asgaard

16.04.23 NL - Amersfoort / Fluor

18.04.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

19.04.23 DE - Saarbrücken / Garage

20.04.23 DE - Essen / Turock

21.04.23 DE - Hannover / Musikzentrum

22.04.23 DE - Nuremberg / Der Cult

23.04.23 AT - Klagenfurt / Volxhaus



