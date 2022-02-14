VIDEO: Tomato Flower Share Video for 'Lover's Arc' off Debut EP 'Gold Arc'

Last Friday, Baltimore band Tomato Flower released their debut EP Gold Arc, a six-song milieu of blissed out pop-rock that tackles themes of anxious futures, sustainable paradise, and endless love, all wrapped in a heady existentialism that begs the question: what is a Utopia and how does it exist?

The song "Lover's Arc" deals with "the desire to be loved constantly," says the band's Austyn Wohlers, with lyrics that blend the desire for transcendence with the desire for love.

The song shifts from singsong to dance grooves to angular intensity in the space of two minutes. The ivy-framed video, shot and edited by the band's Ruby Mars, finds the band in a psychedelic glade, performing in a shifting landscape.

Watch the new music video here: