VIDEO: Todrick Hall Releases 'Boys in the Ocean' Music Video

Todrick Hall latest album Femuline has been reimagined and re-released as Femuline Reloaded. The collection features six additional tracks, including three remixes and three originals.

The album's lead single, "Boys In The Ocean," is an irresistible pop jam that now features an accompanying video, with Hall beach bound as a merman (male mermaid), destined to make us all wish for summer.

Since release, Femuline has accumulated more than 18 Million collective streams while the video for "Rainin Fellas" is approaching 3 Million views on YouTube.

Femuline is bold and unapologetic, like it's creator. Hall exudes a new confidence and his magnetic charisma shines through on every track, not to mention his clever wordplay. The album was entirely written by Hall, with production from Grammy-winning Wiidope (Nicole Scherzinger, Ciara), and Jeeve (Bruno Mars, Britney Spears). Guests include Chaka Khan, Nicole Scherzinger Brandy, Tyra Banks and TS Madison.

Hall's unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texas town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on "American Idol" to international attention through "RuPaul's Drag Race" and ultimately commanded a huge global following on social media. He has starred in a selection of Broadway smashes including "Kinky Boots," "Chicago" and "Waitress" and was featured as the dance captain on the BBC's "Greatest Dancer." His profile continued to explode in the wake of his COVID-19 themed anthem "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs" which he followed with hosting duties for Global Pride 2020 for YouTube.

Billboard's cover story summarized his mass appeal: "He's part old-school theatre showman, part new-school internet personality, part drag queen... he's also pushing the boundaries of LGBTQ representation in a business that has historically been unwelcoming to queer people of color."

Watch the new music video here: