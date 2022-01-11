VIDEO: The Weeknd Releases 'Gasoline' Music Video

The Weeknd has released the music video for "Gasoline," a track from his new album, "Dawn FM." The LP was released last Friday after being announced only four days before. The new music video was directed by Matilda Finn.

The new music video also features Olivia Sysack, Jessica Sysack, Erin Green, Desiree Green, Audra Stillwell, Alyssa Stilwell, Isabella Isaziga, Tatiana Tovar, Gyasi Johnson, Jenly Crespo, and Janel Carrington.

The "Blinding Lights" singer announced the new LP last week in a new album trailer. The new album includes Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never. Listen to the new album here.

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."

Watch the "Gasoline" music video here: