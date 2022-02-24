VIDEO: The Simps Unveil 'Tesla' Visual

Today, The Simps unveil the official music video for new album track "Tesla" via The Fader.

The video was directed by Bobby Astro, and zzzhara explains that the concept "was a mashup of bits of my reality at different time periods. While growing up in Highland Park and attending Franklin High School, there were a lot of times where me and some friends would skip school to head to Garvanza skatepark and play Guitar Hero all day." They continue, "It's like busting a mission with your friends and letting the day unfold into fun stuff you would rather be doing over anything else. It's a celebration of youth."

The duo of L.A. songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and producers-Eyedress and zzzahara-just released their debut album Siblings on Lex Records.

Eyedress and zzzahara met following an Eyedress show in Los Angeles back in 2018 and began jamming together, bonding over their shared musical tastes and Filipinx heritage. This creative partnership lead zzzahara to join Eyedress' band on guitar while the two continued to write songs together on the side, eventually becoming Siblings.

"When I saw Idris, I got a lot of encouragement," zzzahara notes. "My dad wanted me to be a money-making machine and my mom's an immigrant from the Philippines, and so to her, a lot of things weren't possible for me being a person of color and being gay," they describe-zzzahara is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

"I literally just let Z do their thing," Eyedress says. "I feel like when we work together, we're just making the styles of music that we're a fan of, and because we're into the same s, we just end up making something totally new." He continues, "I'm just proud that we're Filipino and we get to do this. Most of the artists that I look up to in this indie world are white, and I think it's cool that we're amongst these people and we can even connect with kids in the hood who don't even have a bunch of white friends but still feel the same things. They're just human feelings. Everyone can relate."

Filipino artist Eyedress has been signed to Lex Records since the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his LP Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021-and continuing to climb on Spotify. Eyedress recently landed at #35 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

zzzahara will be releasing their debut solo album this year.

Watch the new music video here: