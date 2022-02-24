VIDEO: The Regrettes Share Music Video For 'You're So F*cking Pretty'

Today, The Regrettes share their music video for their song "You're So fing Pretty." The video, directed by Serena Reynolds, finds lead singer Lydia Night at home, reflecting on a relationship that could have been.

Reynolds said about the making of the video: "Lydia is the best and we just clicked.I love how we were able to collect so much beauty, frustration and sadness in the video to formulate this idea of a person we never visually see. I think the magic is that this "lover" really feels all encompassingly joyful in the end." Watch the music video for "You're So fing Pretty" below.

The video was also shared today via Rolling Stone, who say the song is "a brutally honest confessional ballad that captures The Regrette's effortless transformation from teenage punks into pop powerhouses." Rolling Stone interviewed Lydia about the video and song.

Lead singer Lydia Night previously revealed about the song: "It's the first time I've ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I'm bisexual. I always felt like I couldn't validate my own feelings because I had never been in a relationship with a girl. But I had a pretty big crush on one of my friends a while ago and this song is an exaggeration of that, but it's still coming from a very real place. It was the first experience where I was like, 'Oh, these are real feelings, this isn't just a sexual attraction,' and that helped me realize I wasn't straight. This song means so much to me because it also represents the time we spent in Joshua Tree and opening up to my whole band about that experience and not feeling embarrassed or scared of talking about it. Writing this was important for me because it just validated my own sexuality."

Guitarist Genessa Gariano also adds: "As a queer person growing up it definitely felt like there weren't many songs I could relate to fully and I feel like this song would have been something I would have held really close to my heart as a kid. I hope that happens with other people. I don't think it necessarily has to be this queer anthem but I think someone else could listen to it and feel the same way, or someone could feel that way about a boy they like. Boys can be pretty too."

The band are currently on their headling "Get The F*ck Out of LA" tour. Additionally, the band has confirmed appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo 2022. Tickets for all dates are available here.

The Regrettes continue to solidify their reputation for unapologetically honest pop songs and powerful live shows. The band earned widespread acclaim with the 2019 release of their sophomore LP How Do You Love?, including NME who declared them "truly unstoppable," and Teen Vogue who praised their "incredibly self-aware, empowering pop-punk" with additional accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. The band has headlined sold-out shows throughout North America and Europe, performed at festivals including Coachella and Reading + Leeds, and have appeared on Good Morning America, Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Tour Dates

Feb 25 - Milwaukee, WI at Rave II

Feb 26 - St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall

Feb 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's

Mar 1 - Buffalo, NY at Rec Room

Mar 3 - Syracuse, NY at Westcott Theatre

Mar 4 - Burlington, VT at Higher Ground

Mar 5 - Albany, NY at Empire Live

Mar 6 - Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance

Mar 9 - Richmond, VA at Broadberry

Mar 11 - Louisville, KY at Headliners

Mar 13 - Cincinnati, OH at Taft Ballroom

Mar 15 - New Orleans, LA at Toulouse Theatre

Mar 16 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Studio

Mar 17 - San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger

Apr 15 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 22 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 29 - May 01 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

Jun 06 - Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival

Jun 17 - Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo

Jul 08 - Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival