VIDEO: The Marías Release Official Music Video for 'All I Really Want Is You'

Acclaimed alternative-pop band The Marías released the official music video for their captivating single "All I Really Want Is You". The mesmerizing video stars lead singer María Zardoya and was directed by Bethany Vargas.

This official music video comes shortly after the start of their sold-out U.S. Tour - which kicked off in January at Las Vegas' Brooklyn Bowl, includes two nights at Brooklyn Steel in Williamsburg (2/15 & 2/17) and culminates with two hometown shows in March at Los Angeles' NOVO.

"All I Really Want Is You" was released earlier this year along with their debut full-length album CINEMA via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. The album was met with strong critical acclaim and has amassed over 76 million streams globally and was #9 on Spotify's Top 10 Album Debuts.

After the release of their album, The Marías treated fans to a pair of show-stopping television performances of "Hush" - including the top-rated daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show , as well as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they made their television debut in September .

CINEMA was written and produced entirely by Zardoya and the producer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Conway - within their LA apartment. In performing the music, the duo is joined by their closest friends Jesse Perlman (guitar), Edward James (keys), and Gabe Steiner (trumpet) to round out the band.

When dreaming up their first full-length, Zardoya and Conway mined inspiration from such hyper-imaginative filmmakers as Pedro Almodóvar and Wes Anderson, achieving an untamed emotionality that acutely amplifies the most intimate of feelings.

In addition to those influential classic films, the album's title also pays homage to the work María and Josh first collaborated on - creating music for film + television scores. (In a nod to the bilingualism of their work, the title CINEMA carries the same meaning in both English and Spanish).

By sharing their album with the world, the band hopes to ignite a creative impulse within their listeners:

"We want people to feel inspired to create anything, whether it's music or art or whatever else they're drawn to," says María. "Hopefully the songs will help them to break away from real life for a while and create some kind of dream world in their heads - something like the scenes to their own little movie."

Watch the new music video here: